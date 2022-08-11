Fashion
Visalia Unified students return to class after online learning
Back to school is finally here as thousands of Visalia Unified students return to campuses and classrooms on Thursday.
Students and parents should be prepared for the usual back-to-school traffic, as well as a new dress code policy and leadership.
On August 11, when we open the doors, we open them to everyone, to all students, to everyone at once,” Superintendent Kirk Shrum said. I know there’s a lot of excitement…bring that excitement, bring that patience with you through those first few days.
Parents driving their students to school should plan to arrive earlier than usual and expect longer than normal drop-off and pick-up times.
Students taking the bus should arrive 15 minutes before the scheduled pick-up time, although the bus may arrive shortly before or after the scheduled pick-up time.
Previous cover:Visalia Unified focuses on student safety ahead of first day of school
Parents are allowed to accompany their children to their teachers’ classrooms on Thursday, while parents of TK and kindergarten students will be allowed to accompany their children to their classrooms on Thursday and Friday.
Visalia Unified will enforce its visiting policy after the first day of school.
In addition to being patient and arriving on campus early in the first week of school, students should also be prepared for some of the changes that Visalia Unified and the state have implemented, including a new code dress code and later start times.
The start time for secondary students is 8:30 am, later than in previous years. High schools open their campuses to students at 7 a.m., while elementary and middle schools open at 7:30 a.m.
Elementary and middle school start times vary. To view the bell schedule for a specific school, Click here.
Visalia Unified also launched its new dress code policy over the summer after receiving feedback from students, staff and stakeholders.
Read more:Visalia Unified revamps dress code ahead of 2022-23 school year
Tummy-revealing tops, as well as strapless and backless tops, are now a violation. Dropped pants or shorts that reveal underwear or reveal excessive body parts are not permitted.
Students may not have clothing or personal items on campus, including brands that promote any of the following: images or language depicting violence, vaping, drugs or alcohol, hate speech, profanity, pornography and/or language that creates a hostile or intimidating environment.
Visalia Unified staff and administration should have a “calm and respectful conversation” with a student who violates the dress code rather than “calling them,” Gridiron said at a school board meeting in June. .
If a student is found violating the dress code, they have three options: change into other clothes they personally own, borrow clothes from school, or ask a parent to bring alternate clothes.
Temperatures should reach three digits this week, students should therefore dress accordingly.
Students are also no longer required to wear masks on campus or in class, a change implemented at the end of the 2021-22 school year.
In accordance with our California Department of Health (CDPH) and other requirements, this is “mask optional,” Shrum said. If a student wants to wear a mask or a member of staff, we will have masks available.”
If a student tests positive for COVID-19, the The CRPD recommends the student stays home and self-isolates for at least five days after the onset of symptoms or after the date of the first positive test.
Opinion:It’s almost time for homecoming. It’s time for you to talk about monkeypox.
Isolation may end after 10 days without testing if the student has been fever-free for 24 hours without the use of anti-fever medication. Close contacts should monitor for potential symptoms and consider testing 3-5 days after last known contact.
“We’re in person, we’re following the COVID protocols that are required,” Shrum said. “It’s about people making choices that are right for them. Just be aware of the environments we find ourselves in and take the precautions that are right for you as an individual.”
Lauren Jennings covers education and current affairs for the Visalia Times-Delta/Tulare Advance-Register. follow the heron Twitter @lolojennings. Get alerts and stay up to date on everything happening in Tulare County for as little as $1 per month. Subscribe today.
