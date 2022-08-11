Connect with us

Visalia Unified students return to class after online learning

44 seconds ago

Back to school is finally here as thousands of Visalia Unified students return to campuses and classrooms on Thursday.

Students and parents should be prepared for the usual back-to-school traffic, as well as a new dress code policy and leadership.

On August 11, when we open the doors, we open them to everyone, to all students, to everyone at once,” Superintendent Kirk Shrum said. I know there’s a lot of excitement…bring that excitement, bring that patience with you through those first few days.

Parents driving their students to school should plan to arrive earlier than usual and expect longer than normal drop-off and pick-up times.

Students taking the bus should arrive 15 minutes before the scheduled pick-up time, although the bus may arrive shortly before or after the scheduled pick-up time.

School children take a bus from Pleasant Elementary School on August 12, 2021, the first day of school.

Previous cover:Visalia Unified focuses on student safety ahead of first day of school

Parents are allowed to accompany their children to their teachers’ classrooms on Thursday, while parents of TK and kindergarten students will be allowed to accompany their children to their classrooms on Thursday and Friday.

Visalia Unified will enforce its visiting policy after the first day of school.

