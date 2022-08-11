Fashion
Albuquerque Muslim Murder Suspect Denies InvolvementExBulletin
ALBUQUERQUE, NM When arrested by New Mexico police, the suspect in the murder of four Muslim men in Albuquerque denied any connection to the crimes that rocked the city and its small Muslim community and told authorities that He was so enraged by the violence that he was driven to Houston to look for a new home, according to court documents.
Albuquerque Police Department via AP
Documents made public Tuesday evening in a criminal complaint indicate that Muhammad Syed, 51, had only clothes, shoes and a handgun when he was arrested during a traffic stop more than 160 kilometers away on Monday. from his home in Albuquerque.
But investigators determined that casings found in Syed’s vehicle matched the caliber of guns allegedly used in two of the murders and that casings found at those crime scenes were linked to a gun found at Syed’s home, according to the police. criminal complaint.
Syed, an Afghan immigrant, told detectives he had served in special forces in Afghanistan and fought the Taliban. He also denied any involvement in the murders. Syed was due to appear in court on Wednesday afternoon. Prosecutors planned to ask that he be held without bond pending trial and court documents did not mention a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.
The ambush killings of the four Muslim men struck fear into the Muslim community in New Mexico’s largest city, but generated a flood of information, including information that led to the arrest of Syed, who knew the victims, authorities said.
Adolphe Pierre-Louis/The Albuquerque Journal via AP
After the arrest, Albuquerque’s Muslim community breathed “an incredible sigh of relief,” said Ahmad Assed, president of the Islamic Center of New Mexico. “Lives have been turned upside down.”
The first murder last November was followed by three more between July 26 and August 5.
Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina said it’s not yet clear whether the deaths should be classified as hate crimes or serial murders or both.
Syed had lived in the United States for about five years, police said.
“The assailant knew the victims to some degree, and an interpersonal conflict may have led to the shooting,” a police statement said, although investigators were still working to identify how they crossed paths.
When asked specifically if Syed, a Sunni Muslim, was angry that his daughter married a Shia Muslim, the deputy police commander. Kyle Hartsock did not respond directly. He said “the motivations are still fully explored to understand what they are.”
Assed acknowledged that “there had been a wedding”, but he cautioned against drawing any conclusions about the motivation of Syed, who occasionally attended the center mosque.
In 2017, a boyfriend of Syed’s daughter reported to police that Syed, his wife and one of their sons pulled him out of a car, punching and kicking him before driving off, according to court documents. The boyfriend, who was found with a bloody nose, scratches and bruises, told police he was assaulted because they didn’t want her in a relationship with him.
Syed was also arrested in May 2018 after a fight with his wife turned violent, according to court documents.
Prosecutors said both cases were later dropped after the victims declined to press charges.
The Albuquerque killings caught the attention of President Joe Biden, who said such attacks “have no place in America.” They also sent a chill through Muslim communities across the United States. Some people questioned their safety and restricted their movements.
“There is no justification for this evil. There is no justification for taking an innocent life,” Nihad Awad, executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, said at a Tuesday press conference in Washington, D.C. DC.
He called the killings “deranged behavior”.
The first case concerns the murder in November of Mohammad Ahmadi, 62, from Afghanistan.
Naeem Hussain, a 25-year-old Pakistani, was killed last Friday. His death came days after those of Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27, and Aftab Hussein, 41, also from Pakistan and members of the same mosque.
Ehsan Chahalmi, Naeem Hussain’s brother-in-law, said he was “a generous, kind, generous, forgiving and loving soul who was taken away from us forever”.
Investigators consider Syed to be the prime suspect in the deaths of Naeem Hussain and Ahmadi, but have not yet filed charges in the cases.
News that the shootings appeared to be linked produced more than 200 tips, including one from the Muslim community that police say led them to the Syed family.
Police said they were about to search Syed’s Albuquerque home on Monday when they saw him drive off in a Volkswagen Jetta that investigators believe was used in at least one of the murders.
Syed’s sons were interrogated and released, authorities said.
Sources
2/ https://www.npr.org/2022/08/10/1116762420/albuquerque-suspect-muslim-deaths
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Google Talks RCS and Apple August 10, 2022
- Monkeypox disinformation is on the rise.Experts say community-driven health messages are key August 10, 2022
- XR Indonesia urges Jokowi to declare climate emergency August 10, 2022
- Serena Williams broke tennis form, even though her all-time greatness isn’t always recognized August 10, 2022
- Taylor Swift Says She ‘Never Heard’ 3LW Song She’s Accused of Copying August 10, 2022