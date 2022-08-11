Students suspected of dress code violations lead to clashes with school security FOX13 News Memphis

WATCH: Students alleged dress code violation leads to clashes with school security

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Cellphone video caught a student and Memphis-Shelby County schools security guards fighting on the ground.

Many who have seen the video wonder if it was a case of excessive force.

FOX13 spoke to the Southwind High School student at the center of this now viral video.

His parents wouldn’t allow him to speak on camera, but he said it all started because he wore flip-flops, which are like flip-flops, to school on Tuesday.

The incident report filed with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office confirms what he says happened.

The 16-year-old, under the weight of three Southwind High School security guards, told FOX13 things got out of hand due to an alleged dress code violation.

The video in question picks up with the student on the ground, but the incident report filed with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office details what happened before another student recorded his cell phone.

According to the statement of one of the guards, students entered the school shortly after 7 a.m. on Tuesday. An officer saw a student wearing slides. The officer claims to have told the student that slides were not allowed at school and that he should ask his parents to bring him another pair of shoes.

The security guard says the student got mad and started insulting them.

According to the report, the student continued to walk to school. It was then that one of the security officers said he reached out to arrest the student.

However, the student says he did not try to continue walking through the building but was in fact pushed out of line by an officer as he told him where to go.

Both the student and the officer claim that the teenager yelled, don’t touch me!

Shortly after, two other security guards approached the student and told him to leave the building while grabbing the student’s arm, according to the report.

That’s when they started to fight and hit the ground.

After a brief struggle, the report indicates that they were able to detain the student.

The junior claims he has worn slides to school in previous years and it has never been a problem.

According to the district manual, footwear is mandatory and must be safe and appropriate for indoor and outdoor physical activity.

It does not say that slides are not allowed; however, the manual goes on to say: The school administration reserves the right to determine whether student dress meets the bounds of decency, modesty, and safety.

The student said that as a result of this incident, he was suspended for 180 days. However, he plans to appeal the suspension and he has a court date in the next week.

