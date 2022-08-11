The 8 Best Lightweight Shirts for Men You’ll Want to Wear All Summer Long, Especially If You’re Hot

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and offers we like. If you also like them and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Summer is the best time to let your skin breathe, which is why most men make short-sleeved shirts, button-down shirts and shorts their favorite uniform for the season. But for many men and especially those who are hot, it is not enough to wear short sleeves. With that in mind, lightweight shirts are definitely the way to go, especially ones that are breathable, moisture-wicking, and cool.

There are a few brands offering some of the best lightweight men’s shirts on the market. Ranging from high quality choices from premium brands like bonobos, Buck Mason and The tie bar number 1 bestseller Amazon’s budget options that thousands of buyers love, there are so many choices.

To make your shopping experience easier, we’ve picked the eight best lightweight men’s shirts to buy that won’t let you sweat through your clothes this summer.

$27.99 to $29.99 at Amazon

This #1 bestseller on Amazon has over 5,000 reviews, and several buyers say it’s one of the best affordable, lightweight options you’ll find anywhere. In fact, one buyer said, It’s light but holds its shape well.making it the perfect shirt for many settings and occasions.

Several reviewers also say it’s extremely comfortable and made of a high-quality, casual material that won’t irritate your skin. However, they advise you to size up if you want a looser fit.

The OOFANDY Men’s Casual Linen Short Sleeve Shirt comes in 35 colors with sizes ranging from small to 3XL.

$115 at Buck Mason

Buck Mason makes some of the most comfortable, flattering, and versatile men’s shirts I’ve ever worn. What I like the most is that they are snug and relaxed in all the right places, and the Breeze Cotton Linen Short Sleeve Camp Shirt is the perfect example.

This shirt is made with a lightweight cotton and linen blend for easy breathability. This material provides a light and airy feel that is hard to find. It also has a subtle flamed texture that looks luxurious but still understated. It’s slightly more fitted and tapered through the arms and looser around the torso and hips for a flattering, forgiving fit.

buck masons Breeze Cotton Linen Short Sleeve Camp Shirt is available in two earth colors with sizes ranging from XS to XXL.

$95 at Buck Mason

Just like the Breeze Cotton Linen Short Sleeve Camp ShirtBuck Masons Palm Tree Cotton Short Sleeve Vintage Camp Shirt is another buyer favorite. In fact, it’s even more popular thanks to its lightweight peachskin cotton herringbone construction.

It’s extremely lightweight and comfortable while still retaining a bit of structure to perfectly frame your body. This one gives you the best of both worlds, as it’s super lightweight with the drape of a heavier fabric.

It comes in three colors with sizes ranging from XS to XXL.

$98 at Mack Weldon

Famous for his refreshing pajama shorts and technical chino shortsMack Weldon is breathable and moisture wicking men’s fashion not like the others. Just like its other bestsellers, the high-performance brand Oxford Shirt 37.5 low maintenance while looking and feeling lightweight luxury.

Designed for the man on the go, this shirt features sweat-wicking technology to keep you cool all day or night. Hidden underarm sweat guards keep you dry and perfect for the man who sweats profusely. What’s even more impressive is that it gets softer and softer with every wash.

This shirt is available in five colors, with sizes ranging from S to XXL.

$48-$89 $89 among the bonobos

Bonobos is another well-known men’s brand that prioritizes quality to ensure you have a shirt that lasts a lifetime. His best-selling soft cotton button-down shirt Stretch Everyday Shirt added stretch for easy bending and movement.

It is made of 100% cotton and is extremely light on the body while looking expensive and high quality, thanks to its slub texture. Choose from four shirt fits (tailored, slim, standard and athletic), three shirt lengths (regular, short and long) and six sizes, ranging from XS to XXL.

This best-selling shirt is also available in 31 different colors and patterns.

$70 $99 among the bonobos

Who said you can’t wear flannel in the summer? One of the best-selling Bonobos is his Lightweight stretch flannel shirt it’s just as light and comfortable. This shirt is perfect for layering during transitional temperatures or at night when it’s a little chilly.

Choose from a standard and slim fit and six different sizes ranging from XS to XXL.

$65 at the tie bar

The Tie Bar is an underrated gem of casual and formal menswear. You can rarely go wrong with any of the brand’s pieces, as The Tie Bar is one of the few menswear brands that somehow manages to execute both styles perfectly.

However, the line of men’s linen shirts is one of its new bestsellers. These shirts are made from 100% breathable linen and pair perfectly with everything from jeans to suits. Each of these shirts is perfect for the hottest days. They come in four different colors (two solid and two patterned).

Choker for The Tie Bar Casual Non-Iron Linen Shirt range from 14.5 to 18.5 and sleeve lengths range from 32/33 to 36/37. Be sure to measure your neck circumference and arm length before choosing your size to ensure it fits you perfectly.

$19.99 to $29.99 at Amazon

The latest is this #1 bestseller Cotton Linen Henley Long Sleeve Hippie Casual Shirt which more than 14,000 Amazon shoppers can’t help but rave about. With a blend of cotton and linen, this shirt offers maximum breathability and keeps you cool throughout the day. It also wicks away moisture, is extremely lightweight and soft to the touch, and it won’t shrink or fade.

The #1 comment that most reviewers had for this shirt is that its super light and comfortable. Choose from 24 different colors and eight sizes ranging from small to 5XL.

