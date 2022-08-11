Check out Kate Middleton’s best outfits in 2022

She’s the future-future queen consort, and she’s the current reigning style queen!

This is according at the flavourswhich placed the Duchess of Cambridge at the top of her best-dressed list of 2022.

They cite a ruffled, dot-studded, gloriously ’80s dress by Alessandra Rich that Duchess Kate wore to Royal Ascot in June as the outfit that propelled her to the top of the list.

While viewers might think Kate’s white dress with brown polka dots was just too…a belt! A Pussy Bow! Long sleeves and a high neck!—this, for the flavourshas been Why the look was such a hit.

They wrote: “It was a look reminiscent of Julia Roberts in A pretty woman and 80s Princess Diana, who paid no mind to the sweltering heat on race day and caused the breathless return of the flavoursbest dressed list.

In fact, Kate leaned heavily into the ’80s look this year, with varying degrees of success.

We loved the lingerie romance of the floaty mint green chiffon dress she wore to a garden party at Buckingham Palace, and the emerald sequin-encrusted ruffled dress by The Vampire’s Wife the Duchess wears in a painted portrait of her and her husband Prince William.

On the other hand, there was also the yellow peplum monstrosity she wore for her and William’s latest engagement during their controversial Caribbean tour.

Also by Alessandra Rich, the dress features massive puff sleeves, pleats at the waist, a bow, a jeweled belt… is there something about this dress? doesn’t have? Anyway, judge for yourself:

But Kate also took the time to showcase more stylish looks in 2022, proving she has a lookbook not just based on Diana’s most extravagant decade-appropriate outfits.

There was the sparkly pink mermaid dress she wore in Belize, and the Roland Mouret tube dress she wore to the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick.

It was this figure-hugging black and white dress, which she paired with $13,200 star-patterned diamond earrings, that won the Duchess of Cambridge rave reviews from the press.

Even her sister-in-law, Duchess Meghan, wore a jumpsuit version of the dress on a New York date a few weeks later!

But it seems clear that Kate is also looking to the Duchess of Sussex for advice – some of her most iconic outfits this year were first designed by Meghan.

The white power suit that’s Kate’s most repeated look this year? (She wore the Alexander McQueen suit everywhere, from the Commonwealth Games to Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee concert.) It only appeared after Meghan made her dazzling comeback in the public eye wearing a suit. loose white at the Invictus Games in the spring.

Then there was one of our favorite Duchess of Cambridge looks from this year: a belted teal dress by Edeline Lee in which she was a sleek-haired vision and in which she presented an award at the Design Museum.

It was a truly stunning look, and very reminiscent of a teal dress by Jason Wu that Duchess Meghan wore while touring Fiji with Prince Harry in 2018.

Kate even styled her version of the dress exactly like Meghan, swapping her usual bouncy waves for Meghan’s straight hair and wearing eye-catching gold filigree earrings, just like the gold leaf earrings. which can be seen in the photographs of his sister-in-law. from a few years ago.

However, the biggest influence Meghan has had on Kate has been her portrayal of work-appropriate attire during her whirlwind few years as a senior royal.

Prior to Meghan’s arrival, Kate would not be seen dead in pants at an official engagement, preferring to stick to queen coat dresses in bright, eye-catching colors and looks inspired by her late mother-in-law. the Princess of Wales.

(It’s time for the big reveal: that polka-dot ensemble Kate wore to the races and won her the highest honor of the flavours was actually completely modeled after an outfit of Diana that the princess wore to the same races in 1986. Kate’s recreation was so faithful that she even got herself a similar saucer hat for her own day at Royal Ascot 36 years later. While she stopped before wearing Diana’s exact pair of pearl earrings, the Duchess of Cambridge also wore a pair of pearl earrings that formerly belonged to– wait for it – Princess Diana.)

Anyway, back to the pants! While she still displays a penchant for coat dresses, Kate has also curated a perfectly sensible wardrobe that doesn’t consider trousers a bit too modern for a working royal.

Meghan regularly pairs belted trousers with a turtleneck and a long coat, just like Kate – and in our opinion, she’s never looked better.

And less than two weeks after Meghan stepped out in New York for lunch with Gloria Steinem wearing tailored shorts by Dior, who is set to step out in tailored shorts for the first time (in public, anyway) but Duchess Kate?

And that’s because beautiful and stylish tailored shorts are for everyone! (Not according to the tweet below, though, but that’s what’s great about fashion. We don’t all have to agree all the time.)

