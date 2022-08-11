Fashion
The Reformation Brynlee Knit Dress is so comfy
Every summer there is a dress that ends up in my constant rotation. I wear it all the time because it’s too good to leave on the hanger. This year the Brynlee Reformation Knit Dress ($148) takes that ~coveted~ place in my closet. I’ve worn it on a late night comedy show, Sunday brunch, couch shopping, brand launch party, and more. Why? Because it can be dressed up or down, and because it’s knitted, it looks like the clothing equivalent of a pair of sweatshirts.
The adjustment
As soon as I saw this dress, I was sold. It’s sexy but practical. The v-neck is the perfect depth for me and allows me to show off the cleavage without feeling like it’s too much for the day. Bonus: it has wide straps so I could wear a bra comfortably. The center ruching accentuates my waist and the side cutouts are just *the chef’s kiss*. The brand took an ordinary dress and made it so much more fun.
I have the Brynlee in Spearmint, a perfect pale green with neutral undertones that really looks like mint ice cream. It’s also available in Coffee, a cool-toned brown, and Bone, an off-white. It’s available in sizes XS to XL (I’m taking a large), and I like that the site shows the different colors on three different designs: spearmint is shown in a large, coffee in an extra small, and a bone in a way. The downside is that the size is quite limited. Most Reformation items stop at size 12, but some go all the way up to size 24. I wish this dress – and all Ref clothing – had a full size range.
The fabric
The dress is made from a blend of 45% Tencel lyocell, 45% organic cotton and 10% spandex. Tencel is made from eucalyptus, is lightweight, and has an incredibly soft, silky texture.
“Tencel is a manufactured cellulosic filament fiber. So it’s not grown, it’s made, but it uses plant material, wood pulp specifically as a raw material,” explains Marguerite Bishop, Adjunct Professor of Textiles, Apparel, and Business at New York’s leading fashion universities. “Because it’s cellulosic, it has many of the benefits of plant fibers, such as cotton or linen, the fiber used in linen fabrics. But because it’s manufactured, it has the softness of manufactured fiber. So he kind of has the best of both worlds.”
The cotton gives the Brynlee that traditional ribbed sweater feel while the spandex gives it a nice stretch. This mix makes it the perfect summer sweater dress. It’s lightweight and breathable so it won’t overheat, yet has enough weight to hold its shape so you don’t have to worry about wrinkles developing throughout the day.
Comfort
I can’t resist wearing this dress because it’s so comfortable. The fabric is soft and stretchy – I wore it on from 10am to 1am and felt great all day. It’s proof that you don’t have to be uncomfortable to look good.
I often use shapewear to smooth and suck myself in, but the cutouts on this dress are way too low for that. It forces me to wear the dress as is and hug my belly – and I don’t feel like I’m suffocating at the end of the day (which I love). Instead of shapewear, I make sure to wear a pair of low-cut, seamless underwear that has a loose fit – I don’t want to wear anything tight that will cut me in weird places or leave me with indentations. natural on my silhouette.
Overall the dress is fabulous. I get compliments every time I wear it, and it just makes me look (and feel!) great with very little effort. It’s the loungewear equivalent of a dress, and I won’t be taking it off until the fall.
Want even more beauty insights from our editors? Follow our Instagram account in fine print for essential tips and tricks.
Our editors independently select these products. Making a purchase through our links may earn Well+Good a commission.
Sources
2/ https://www.wellandgood.com/reformation-brynlee-knit-dress/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Google Talks RCS and Apple August 10, 2022
- Monkeypox disinformation is on the rise.Experts say community-driven health messages are key August 10, 2022
- XR Indonesia urges Jokowi to declare climate emergency August 10, 2022
- Serena Williams broke tennis form, even though her all-time greatness isn’t always recognized August 10, 2022
- Taylor Swift Says She ‘Never Heard’ 3LW Song She’s Accused of Copying August 10, 2022