The Reformation Brynlee Knit Dress is so comfy

Every summer there is a dress that ends up in my constant rotation. I wear it all the time because it’s too good to leave on the hanger. This year the Brynlee Reformation Knit Dress ($148) takes that ~coveted~ place in my closet. I’ve worn it on a late night comedy show, Sunday brunch, couch shopping, brand launch party, and more. Why? Because it can be dressed up or down, and because it’s knitted, it looks like the clothing equivalent of a pair of sweatshirts.

The adjustment

As soon as I saw this dress, I was sold. It’s sexy but practical. The v-neck is the perfect depth for me and allows me to show off the cleavage without feeling like it’s too much for the day. Bonus: it has wide straps so I could wear a bra comfortably. The center ruching accentuates my waist and the side cutouts are just *the chef’s kiss*. The brand took an ordinary dress and made it so much more fun.

I have the Brynlee in Spearmint, a perfect pale green with neutral undertones that really looks like mint ice cream. It’s also available in Coffee, a cool-toned brown, and Bone, an off-white. It’s available in sizes XS to XL (I’m taking a large), and I like that the site shows the different colors on three different designs: spearmint is shown in a large, coffee in an extra small, and a bone in a way. The downside is that the size is quite limited. Most Reformation items stop at size 12, but some go all the way up to size 24. I wish this dress – and all Ref clothing – had a full size range.

The fabric

The dress is made from a blend of 45% Tencel lyocell, 45% organic cotton and 10% spandex. Tencel is made from eucalyptus, is lightweight, and has an incredibly soft, silky texture.

“Tencel is a manufactured cellulosic filament fiber. So it’s not grown, it’s made, but it uses plant material, wood pulp specifically as a raw material,” explains Marguerite Bishop, Adjunct Professor of Textiles, Apparel, and Business at New York’s leading fashion universities. “Because it’s cellulosic, it has many of the benefits of plant fibers, such as cotton or linen, the fiber used in linen fabrics. But because it’s manufactured, it has the softness of manufactured fiber. So he kind of has the best of both worlds.”

The cotton gives the Brynlee that traditional ribbed sweater feel while the spandex gives it a nice stretch. This mix makes it the perfect summer sweater dress. It’s lightweight and breathable so it won’t overheat, yet has enough weight to hold its shape so you don’t have to worry about wrinkles developing throughout the day.

Comfort

I can’t resist wearing this dress because it’s so comfortable. The fabric is soft and stretchy – I wore it on from 10am to 1am and felt great all day. It’s proof that you don’t have to be uncomfortable to look good.

I often use shapewear to smooth and suck myself in, but the cutouts on this dress are way too low for that. It forces me to wear the dress as is and hug my belly – and I don’t feel like I’m suffocating at the end of the day (which I love). Instead of shapewear, I make sure to wear a pair of low-cut, seamless underwear that has a loose fit – I don’t want to wear anything tight that will cut me in weird places or leave me with indentations. natural on my silhouette.

Overall the dress is fabulous. I get compliments every time I wear it, and it just makes me look (and feel!) great with very little effort. It’s the loungewear equivalent of a dress, and I won’t be taking it off until the fall.

