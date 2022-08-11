Fashion
Melania Trumps Stylist Says Trump PAC’s $60,000 Payment Wasn’t Fashion Related
Herv Pierre, former Melania Trumps stylist, addressed a recent report that he was paid $60,000 by the Save America PAC in four installments for strategy consulting, an ambiguous job he said was unrelated to her official fashion functions. at WWD.
Pierre said the $60,000 was not related to any work he did during Trump’s tenure. He also said that the money was not tied to her work in fashion.
Pierre occasionally consults the former first lady on her clothing choices, WWD reported. But that was only 5% of his work for her, he said.
Why Melania Trumps I Really Don’t Care, Do U? The jacket fits him perfectly
As with all other first ladies, there is life after the White House, which involves much more than fashion. I am lucky to have worked in prestigious houses, to have designed [costumes] for ballets and more recently to work in interior design. There are many future projects in this post-White House [stage.]
Pierre added: It’s a great honor for me and it’s very creative to give my point of view on some of these projects. He would not say whether a presidential library was part of those plans.
Pierre said interior decorating is his other job now, adding, overall, it’s not so much about fashion anymore., like I [have] closed our workshop.
In a statement to WWD, Melania Trump’s office said: Mr. Stone is a world-renowned entertainer. Her work spans many different fields, not just fashion design. His expertise is used for special projects and events.
During the Trump presidency, there have been several instances in which Melania Trump’s outfit choices have made headlines around the world.
Overall, Mrs. Trump opted for classy and elegant European and American designers who gave it an air of cold sophistication, but its most notorious look by far was the I really don’t care, do I? Zara jacket she wore while visiting the New Hope children’s shelter in McAllen, Texas in 2018.
As indicated by WWDthe FEC does not allow candidate committees, which are formed to raise funds for a specific candidate, to spend money on personal items, including clothing.
As Mrs. Trump favors creators like Dior and former president Calvin Klein is a fan of Brooks Brothers and Brioni suits; costumes of the last mark are priced per rack starting at $5,000.
The next stylist to the First Lady is going to throw herself into a situation that’s I don’t want to say James Bond but it’s very mysterious and secretive, Pierre Told WWD Last year.
