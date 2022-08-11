Fashion
Cat Deeley slips into a glitzy mini dress in the backstage clip of So You Think You Can Dance
She has been busy presenting the 17th season of So You Think You Can Dance.
And Cat Deeley, 45, slipped into a stunning sparkly mini dressfor the season finale of the hit American show on Tuesday night.
Sharing a behind-the-scenes transformation video to her Instagram, Cat looked amazing in a navy jumpsuit before changing into a backless dress.
wow! Cat Deeley, 45, slipped into a stunning sparkly mini dress for the season finale of hit US show So You Think You Can Dance on Tuesday night
Looking sheepish at the start of the clip, the beauty posed in a jumpsuit that was cinched at the waist and featured gold hardware.
Lifting her palm away from the camera, the presenter revealed a jaw-dropping multicolored sparkly mini dress.
Cat showed off her long, tanned legs in the thigh-skimming dress as she walked towards the camera.
Her blonde locks were styled in beach curls, while her glam makeup highlighted her flawless features.
Work it! Sharing a behind-the-scenes transformation video to her Instagram, the TV presenter looked amazing in a navy jumpsuit before switching to a backless dress
So stylish: Lifting her palm away from the camera, the TV personality revealed a jaw-dropping multicolored sparkly mini dress
Long-legged lady: Cat showed off her long, tanned legs in the thigh-skimming dress as she walked towards the camera
The mother-of-two accessorized by layering a slew of chunky gold necklaces to add a bit more glitz.
Sharing the clip on her Instagram, she captioned the post, “This is the last makeover of the season babe, seriously!”
‘It’s almost time to crown your winner! Catch the @DanceOnFox finale TOMORROW at 9/8c on @FoxTV!’
Cat recently joked about her return to glamor after “three long years of sweatpants, no makeup and mommy buns”, with the new season of So You Think You Can Dance, which she has hosted since 2006.
Casual: Looking sheepish at the start of the clip, the beauty posed in a jumpsuit fitted at the waist and clad in gold hardware
Keeping her fans updated: Sharing the clip on her Instagram account, Cat captioned the post, “It’s the last makeover of the season, babe!
The British beauty drove fans wild with her age-defying look as she posed in a racy leather mini dress.
‘You look so different!!!! I barely recognized her,’ a follower wrote as Cat donned a skintight black dress for last week’s show.
Cat was keen to point out that her makeover was due to “filters and a team of people.”
Posing after the show sans makeup, the presenter explained, “I thought I’d give you all a little break from all the glamor for a second!”
“It takes a team of people to make me look like ‘the host’ and I can’t thank them enough!” And while yes, filters can be so much fun, here’s a quick reminder that they’re not real…”
Style queen: The British beauty drove fans wild with her age-defying look as she posed in a racy leather mini dress last week
Cat and her family returned to Los Angeles for the duration of So You Think You Can Dance, after moving to London at the start of the 2020 pandemic.
Cat and her husband Patrick Kielty left the United States with their two sons Milo, six, and James, four, two years ago after 15 years of living in Beverly Hills.
The star previously revealed the ‘catalyst’ for the family’s departure was the terrifying moment Patrick and their eldest son narrowly avoided a public shooting incident at the Century City Mall.
The couple were also keen for their boys to be educated at home in the UK and be closer to friends and family.
The family are now back in Los Angeles, but only temporarily, with Cat telling the Telegraph that they moved for the school holidays and will return to the UK when her show ends.
“You have so little time when everyone wants to go out, so we backed off to take advantage of that. And then the pandemic hit,” she explained of how they resettled in the UK.
“We didn’t want to put anyone at risk in the pandemic because, well, young children! But we are catching up now. I taught Milo to read and ride a bike during the pandemic. It was nice to be all together.
Loved: Cat and her husband Patrick Kielty left the United States with their two sons Milo, six, and James, four, two years ago after 15 years of living in Beverly Hills (pictured in August 2021)
