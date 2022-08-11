Fashion
Will fashion help Serena Williams grow her $260 million fortune after retirement?
Tennis legend Serena Williams has announced that this year’s US Open will be her last grand slam and is preparing to focus on expanding her family and growing her various businesses.
A fashion icon both on and off the pitch, it was fitting for the GOAT to announce his retirement invogueSeptember issue magazines. Having been on the cover of Vog
Many times over the years, fashion has always been an outlet for her to express herself or address pop culture references on the court.
Williams shares that while it’s unfair that she has to stop acting to meet the physical demands of bearing children, she loves motherhood. And instead of seeing this transition as a retirement, a feeling she doesn’t like, the holder of 23 Grand Slam titles says it’s a new opportunity to pursue her other passions. I’m here to tell you that I’m evolving away from tennis, towards other things that are important to me. A few years ago, I quietly started Serena Ventures, a venture capital firm. Shortly after, I started a family. I want to grow this family, she wrote in the Vogue article.
At the helm of fashion brand and venture capital fund Serena Ventures, which has already raised $111 million since 2014, according to Crunchbase, it seems a departure from tennis won’t stop the star from grow his net worth by $260 million.
Williams has always loved fashion and is considered one of the most colorful and stylish tennis players. her passion for fashion began long before the launch of her eponymous collection in 2019.
Long before the controversial all-black jumpsuit she wore to the 2018 French Open to manage blood clots following the birth of her daughter Olympia with husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, Williams made statements with her outfit of tennis.
Along with her sister Venus, Williams brought color and fun to the courts with beaded braids when they first appeared on the tennis circuit in 1995. In the years since, Williams has become an ambassador for Puma. But it wasn’t until 2004, when she signed with Nike, that her tennis outfits became powerful fashion statements. That same year, she sported the first of many all-black outfits that laid the foundation for her 2018 Roland-Garros look.
With Nike, Williams was able to bring street and high fashion elements to her tennis outfits. In 2005, she wore matching high-top sneakers with a matching lime green outfit at the Australian Open.
Williams isn’t afraid to make statements with her fashion choices. In 2013, perhaps as a swipe at Wimbledon’s strict all-white dress code criticized for being elitist, the player showed up in a white Nike blazer over her top and shirt.
She is also known for helping to design her play sets and the Serena Williams Streetwear collection with Nike. A lover of fashion off the court, Williams has a keen eye which has seen her incorporate streetwear elements into her tennis outfits. Working with designer of streetwear brand Off-Whites, the late Virgil Abloh, she wore black and lavender versions of a one-piece tutu launched with Nike at the US Open 2018.
His love for design extends far beyond the courts. A regular attendee of the Met Gala, one of the biggest fashion and red carpet events in the world, she has been dressed by top designers from Gucci to Versace.
The tennis star launched her own fashion brand S by Serena in 2019, offering stylish and casual womenswear. She also launched an ethically sourced diamond accessories brand, Serena Williams Jewellery.
Also see:How sport has inspired the world’s biggest names in luxury fashion
