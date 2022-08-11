The 15 Best Flannel Shirts for Men to Buy in Fall 2022

The New York Post may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you purchase through our links.



Listen, loggers.

Happy almost fall and happy flannel season to all the gentlemen out there who love cooler weather and are ready to pull out their Chris Evans cable knit sweaters and comfy flannel shirts and jackets to go with it.

A flannel is truly a wardrobe staple for so many reasons, as you can layer them over classic shirts and sweaters for an effortless fall look for apple picking or heeling, or you can wear them buttoned up for extra warmth and a cozy vibe to sit by the bonfire as fall turns into winter.

Better yet, when things heat up this handcuff season, lend them to your fall adventure, like Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian or current coupling Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.

If you choose to keep your flannels to yourself, we don’t blame you either, because the choices below from brands like LLBean, Carhartt, and more are worth popping in or buying from her. another, because we have a range of price points and sizes to shop.

LL bean

Stick with the classics and grab this LLBean flannel in every color this fall. The plaid flannel shirt is easy to wear on its own, open over a t-shirt or tied around the waist in warm weather. Plus, it comes in regular and high waisted to fit most men.

Carhartt

For the outdoor enthusiast or just the guy who likes to stay warm in the winter, here are some heavy-duty options. Carhartt’s long sleeve flannels are made from 100% ring-spun cotton flannel, with shoulder pleats for complete freedom of movement when working outdoors.

J-Crew

Hard working or barely working, this is the perfect flannel for you. J. Crew’s flannel work shirt comes in a variety of colors for every outfit, each made from strong yet soft cotton flannel. The long sleeve also comes in a range of sizes, including options for classic, slim, and tall builds.

Urban outfitters

This flannel is extra cozy, with a fashion edge too. The Urban Outfitters flannel is more like a dress shirt, with a nice collar and buttons and a cropped fit, but with all the comforts of beloved outerwear.

Nordström

This fitted flannel is a great way to welcome fall, as it’s the color of the changing leaves. Two-tone brown mixed with red is a fall wardrobe staple, with its classic flannel shape, button-up style and two chest pockets.

walmart

Grab a bargain at Walmart with these flannel shirts. The Wrangler brand is a great option for men, as the fabric is durable enough for a full day of outdoor work while still being lightweight to keep you cool. The shirts are also available in three colors, ranging from small to 5XL while supplies last.

bonobos

No restrictions here. This flannel from Bonobos has added stretch in the super warm fabric, allowing you to have complete freedom of movement even when bundled up and buttoned up. The shirt is available in six colors perfect for fall and winter, ranging from extra small to XXL.

Madewell

There’s nothing easier than slipping on a flannel on a chilly day. This one from Madewell is no different, as you know, with this shirt you get high quality cotton that has also been sustainably grown through Madewell’s partnership with the Better Cotton Initiative.

Tailor-made post

For a gentleman in the fall, a well-tailored flannel is the height of fashion. The Summit flannel shirt is just that, sold at Bespoke Post for $65. The shirt is made with resin buttons, 100% brushed cotton flannel, and a slim fit for easy layering during the cold season ahead.

Mango

Rounding out the list, a flannel hybrid will get you ready for winter. Mango’s wool-blend overshirt is a must-have layering piece for that chilly period between late fall and early winter, when it’s still too early for your heavy parka. Made from recycled wool and polyester, the coat is available in sizes small to extra large.

Aeropostale

Relax and put on this flannel before fall. Aeropostale’s plaid shirt is a great look for back to school or a night by the fire, available in a winter moss green and navy hue.

haband

Hang in there if you want this casual and stylish shirt. Sold at Haband, the yard-dyed flannel is great on its own or tossed over a t-shirt or tank top for a more “casual Joe” look, given its name. The shirt is available in over ten colors and designs, while supplies last.

Abercrombie

Abercrombie has you covered all season long with lightweight flannel. The shirts are available in seven different colors, each made from softAF fabric to keep you cool in the sun and warm in the shade.

Eddie Bauer

Hurry up. Head to Eddie Bauer to get a flannel now before winter hits. The shirt is available in regular and high waisted sizes and in a variety of colors. They’re each made of a heavyweight polyester/rayon/spandex blend to keep you warm through fall and winter.

Duluth Trading Co.

Happy fall, everyone. Celebrate the season with this pumpkin-colored flannel, perfect for Halloween and every day after. The shirt is sold at Duluth Trading Co. and is available in large and large sizes, from large to 3XL.

