Possible new dress code for PPS high school students?





PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Concerns are mounting over the current dress code for Peoria Public School (PPS) high school students. “Even something as simple as a dress code sends a message,” said Peoria community activist Chama St. Louis. A investigation revolves around social media for insight into the current dress code. The Parent-Teacher Advisory Council seeks to create a more inclusive code that empowers students to truly accept who they are and not be ashamed of it. The council is made up of two members of the Peoria Public School Board of Trustees, parents, teachers and community activists. “We want to be more inclusive as a district, we recognize that there are changes in society. We don’t exist in a space that says you have to be that way to be taken seriously or to be successful in life,” St. Louis said. Remote learning dress code frustrates some Illinois parents

St. Louis said the code limits skin exposure and discriminates against women’s bodies. “He says a person who rapes you in your body is not responsible for the action they took to rape you, any more than you are responsible for what you wear,” St. Louis said. School board member Annie Reinking said that when it comes to calling students, it disrupts the whole class. “Research shows that when teachers do this, they not only take school time away from really everyone, but they also show that it’s okay to emphasize the objectification of historically excluded populations,” Reinking said. Reinking said the argument for not changing the code is that it prepares students for the job market. She said an outfit does not measure a person’s success. “The outfit I’m wearing today, I’m vice president of a nonprofit, I’ve been wearing it all day, I’ve been in meetings all day with people all over the country. , but technically I couldn’t wear this shirt due to our current policy. My suspenders are too short and my fit is too low,” Reinking said. The investigation will be open until August 21.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.centralillinoisproud.com/news/local-news/possible-new-dress-code-for-pps-high-schoolers/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos