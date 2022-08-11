Casper, Allbirds and Apple: Best online sellers of the moment

Today you will find an offer on Philips Hue lightinga discount Apple Magic touchpad and savings on hatch sleep devices. All this and more below.

Sleep soundly on an all-new mattress from the beloved DTC brand Casper. Until August 18, you’ll get 25% off the best-selling set, which includes a mattress, box spring and mattress protector. This sale is a great opportunity to save on sleep essentials and there are no codes or minimums needed to secure the savings.

Sales of Allbirds are rare like, once in a rare blue moon. We sure don’t mind paying top dollar for these slipper-like merino wool shoes, but with 40% off select Men’s and Women’s styles right now, definitely worth a look. Flexible, supportive and comfortable, Allbirds shoes come in a variety of styles, from race-ready loungers to breathable all-day walking shoes and more.

Hatch is offering all of its sleep devices for adults and children at a discount, thanks to a 10% sale sitewide. The carefully designed device allows you to program a personalized sleep routine via your phone, with several elements to choose from: a reading light, a relaxation routine and a sleep routine. Plus, you can enjoy bedtime stories, breathing exercises, audio ecosystems and more.

Convert your iPad into a laptop with the Apple Magic Keyboard, the perfect lightweight accessory that delivers a smooth typing experience. The keyboard attaches magnetically to the back of the iPad and provides a full set of keys and a trackpad. Ultra-portable and convenient for everyday use, the Magic Keyboard is currently $30 off at Amazon.

Philips Hue is considered by many to be the benchmark for smart home lighting, and right now Woot! offers discounts on a range of refurbished products. Decorate your room with trendy LED ribbons or set the mood with a portable lamp, the possibilities are endless, not to mention the infinite customization. Right now you can get great discounts, thanks to this roundup sale, everything is inspected and restored to like-new condition, plus you’ll get a two-year warranty.

Beats Headphones are up to 33% off at Amazon right now, whether you prefer Beats Flex headphones, Powerbeats Pro, Studio Buds or Beats Fit Pros around your head.

Hanky ​​PankyDaily Lace’s super comfy styles are 40% off through August 17 with code DAILY40.

If you are looking for a Xbox series Syou’re in for a surprise at Adorama: when you add it to your cart, the $299 will magically appear at $249.

The iconic Fjallraven Knken backpack is now 25% off in five different colors at Urban Outfitters just in time for classes to start again.

A reusable dot-grid notebook Rocketbook is on sale for just $16.75 on Amazon right now.

Famous biodermas micellar cleanser is 25% off at Dermstore with code CHEERS at checkout, making now a great time to add one or two to your cart.

Calphalon hard anodized eight and 10 pieces non-stick cookware are up to 46% off at Woot! today until August 13.

It’s that time of summer when our hair is fed up with chlorine and too much sun. Fortunately, hair care from brands like TRESemm, Dove, Nexxus and Love, Beauty & Planet is up to 55% off at Amazon.

Amazon has a ton of back to school offers on the way right now, including Fortnite Backpacks, Sharpies in trendy shades, Pencils and CamelBak Water Bottles.

A SanDisk Portable Solid State Drive is on sale at two locations for 52% off $222.99, you can find the extra storage mega reduced over at best buy Or on Amazon.

If you haven’t yet experienced what it’s like to have your own bidet at home, suffice to say you’re missing something. Luckily, you can pick one up from Bio Bidet during the brand’s Discovery Savings event through Sunday. Right now, bidet seats and accessories are discounted, with prices as low as $69, so you can commit to cleanliness no matter your budget.

Add fun custom lighting to your space with this Nanoleaf Starter Kit, now reduced $70 below list price. Perfect for dorm rooms, home offices, and more, this kit features multi-colored light triangles that can be tiled and synced to your music for an immersive sensory experience.

You can pick up a refurbished pair of AirPods Pro for just $114.99, a new low price for those who don’t mind minor wear and tear. Some of Apple’s best headphones, the AirPods Pro offer a comfortable design, great sound, active noise cancellation, transparency mode, long battery life, simple controls and intuitive setup, thanks to the Apple H1 chip. Have peace of mind with the included one-year warranty.

If the thought of the new school year is making your shoulders tense, do yourself (and your muscles) a solid and buy that sale. Massage guns like the Theragun have been shown to help prevent delayed onset muscle soreness by promoting blood flow to your muscles. All four models (Pro, Elite, Prime, and Mini) are currently at deep discounts of up to $100 off. Need help deciding which Theragun is right for you? Check out our tour review to help you decide.

The new school year is right around the corner, which means you could have quite a few on-the-go snacks and meals in your future. So what better time to take advantage of this sitewide sale on Stasher Bags, which eliminates the need for single-use plastic bags? You can get 25% off your entire purchase and choose from bags of all sizes, shapes and colors for all your food storage needs. These airtight silicone bags are dishwasher or microwave safe and are perfect for leftovers from dinner or school lunches.