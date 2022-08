Kylie Jenner Goes Barbiecore for 25th Anniversary Party in Pink Outfit – Footwear News

When it comes to a Kardashian/Jenner birthday, there’s no holding back and this year is no different. Ahead of Kylie Jenner’s 25th birthday, she spent the weekend with her close friends and family, the group looked classier than ever. In a video montage posted to Instagram today, Jenner can be seen surrounded by her loved ones. The video begins with a mirror selfie of the birthday girl wearing a sleek pink bodycon mini dress. The dress incorporated stretchy material, thin spaghetti straps as well as an oval-shaped cutout. The media personality matched her shoes to the pink hue of her dress for a polished monochromatic look. The rubber slide shoe featured a shiny chrome finish along with a square toe, breathable holes on the shoe’s upper, and ridges on the upper. Related The video also features Kylie’s sisters, Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian, both dressed in casual outfits. Kendall is filmed wearing a full gray sports ensemble with a cropped shirt and matching pants while Kim wears a white sports bra. When it comes to Jenner’s style, her look tends to be quite versatile. Its aesthetic ranges from sporty to elegant and eclectic. When she walks the red carpet, the entrepreneur favors pumps, sandals and platforms from Alexandre Vauthier, Andrea Wazen and Versace, among other luxury brands. Its off-duty rotation also varies, including Bottega Veneta sandals, Louis Vuitton slides and Prada combat boots. For athletic pursuits, Jenner regularly wears Hoka, Nike x Off-White, and Balenciaga sneakers, with details like mesh, overlays, and chunky rubber soles.

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster leave their hotel in London on August 7, 2022. CREDIT: Raw Image LTD/MEGA Last week, Jenner was spotted in New York City in a trendy grunge look. The “Kardashians” star stepped out in an all-black outfit, which included a form-fitting charcoal black t-shirt with padded shoulders and leather pants with distressed hems and a shiny overlay. Scroll through the gallery to see Kylie Jenner, Irina Shayk and more celebrities in combat boots

