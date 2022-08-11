Lebanon County 4-H Wins Prizes in Statewide Fashion and Textile Contest





A team of young people from Lebanon County visited State College last month and presented their handmade designs at the Fashion & Textile Revue hosted by Penn State Extension. Taking place July 30 at Thomas Hall on the University Park campus, the review contest saw 25 4-Hs from Pennsylvania showcase finished garments and textile products, and discuss how they were made and what was learned in the process. Seven candidates from Lebanon County attended this year, all of whom have been members of the 4-H Friends Club for at least five years. In the Textile Revue, Madison Copenhaver took top honors. In the Fashion Revue, Lebanon Countians dominated, taking three of the top five spots. Copenhagen also placed first in this competition, with Olivia Morrissey taking second place and Jolene Bomgardner joining them in the top five. All participants made coveted garments, some taking months to complete, which are shown in the photo above. Here’s your guide to these unique items, from left to right, with descriptions provided by 4-H: Stella Klynoot made an unlined jacket in a cotton blend with contrasting bias on the inseams.

Lyndsy Zechman made a lined wool motorcycle jacket with precise stitching. She also won Best of Show for Advanced Sewing at the recent Lebanon Region Fair!

Hope Wagner made a blue polka dot lined dress with puff sleeves. She also made a cropped denim jacket in white denim with lots of stitching and denim buttons.

Mackenzie Stellmach has created a colour-block sweatshirt with topstitching, a lined hood, silver eyelets for the drawstrings and a kangaroo pocket.

Olivia Morrissey sewed a beige wool knit dress with bishop sleeves and an olive green lined wool coat with beige stitching.

Madison Copenhaver sewed a lined bias-cut plaid wrap jacket, lined wool paper bag waist pants and a short-sleeved merino wool knit t-shirt. Madison also created a cross-stitch image (not pictured) for the Textile Revue competition where she received first place.

Jolene Bomgardner created her graduation dress from black knit sleeves and black embroidered mesh. Their instructors include 4-H mentors Maureen Light, Carrie Rhinier and Linda Siegel. If you or your child are interested in joining the 4-H Friends Club, contact Siegel at (717) 274-1197. For more information about 4-H in Lebanon County in general, contact Martha Gregory at (717) 270-4391. Questions about this story? Suggestions for a future article on LebTown? Contact our newsroom using the contact form below and we’ll do our best to get back to you. Do you support local news?

If you think Lebanon County needs quality, independent journalism, consider joining LebTown as a member. Your support will go directly to stories like this, and you’ll help ensure that our community has a trusted source of information for years to come. Learn more about membership and join now here. This article was updated after publication to correct location and number of review participants. We sincerely regret the error.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lebtown.com/2022/08/10/lebanon-county-4-hers-win-awards-at-statewide-fashion-and-textile-competition/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos