Copenhagen Fashion Week SS23 – everything you need to see





Andrea AdrianiImaxtree If the Danish capital is already lively, thanks to its famous colorful houses and its sought-after style, the city becomes even brighter when Copenhagen Fashion Week Return. This season for Spring/Summer 2023, the program has many established and emerging Scandinavian brands showcasing their latest designs on the international stage. But what really sets it apart from all the other fashion weeks is its focus on sustainability and the organization's efforts to make substantial changes to the way the event is run, striving to inspire and encourage the industry to take action to become greener. For the second season, Bazaar worked with Copenhagen Fashion Week and Creative Denmark to understand what it really means to be a responsible brand in the current climate, and what the creators of this calendar and consumers can do better to take care of the planet we call home we. "We need a stronger commitment to tackle the climate crisis," says Cecilie Thorsmark, CEO of Copenhagen Fashion Week. "The fashion industry's current action is being countered by its huge production volumes and as a result the impact on the climate continues to increase." Below, we bring you highlights from the Spring/Summer 2023 shows, live from Copenhagen. Advertising – Continue Reading Below Stay For Spring/Summer 2023, Stay put a grown-up twist on the y2k aesthetic, with a collection that was all about reworking wardrobe essentials into something new – think belted pants with leg slits, to skirts updated with leather and crochet inserts, and traditional tailoring made more flexible. The show also paid homage to two of the most classic wardrobe staples of all time: the Breton stripe and the humble ballerina, cementing its status as next season's must-have shoe. Takeaway trend: Bretons and ballerinas Rabens-Saloner Designer Rabens Saloner spends half her time in Bali and the other half in Copenhagen, which is clearly reflected in her pairing of bright rainbow colors with capsule classics of cool Scandi minimalism. For the Spring/Summer 23 season, a series of flowing, vibrant dresses – in sunset and ice cream tones – were expertly contrasted with more practical basics such as blazers, boots and trench coats, while more winter-appropriate knits were offered in mood-enhancing hues. summer holidays. It was a welcome reminder that fashion is meant to be feel-good. Takeaway trend: sunset shades A. Roege Hove Designer Amalie Røge Hove is quickly making a name for herself among the personalities to watch, thanks to the conceptual way in which she redefines knitting. Part of Copenhagen Fashion Week's new talent program, her pieces are now regularly seen by the most stylish of the fashion crowd. The Spring/Summer 2023 collection was a celebration of the female form, with a series of delicate, sheer and sculptural pieces that can be worn layered or worn alone. It's also easier to wear than it looks at first glance: one of its signature high-neck tops could easily transform everyday jeans, while the ruffled pants with fashionable cuffs look great. goes perfectly with a white shirt. Takeaway trend: sculptural mesh Child of love 1979 Lovechild 1979 knows exactly what it does best: future classics for the modern woman. This season was no different; the brand has launched the ultimate capsule wardrobe collection for Spring/Summer 2023, with pieces you can count on again and again. Breathable cuts – ideal for sweltering days at the office – such as shirt dresses and linen suits, sat alongside coveted summer dresses (including one in eye-catching Barbiecore pink), which drape smartly in all the right places. takeaway trend: draped dresses

