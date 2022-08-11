Fashion
Fashion Designs DREAMS
Fashion is not something that only exists in clothes. Fashion is in the sky, in the street, fashion has to do with ideas, the way we live and what happens.
Tell us about you.
My name is Sujata Chakraborty and I am from New Delhi. I am currently working as a design manager for a fashion house. Apart from that, I am a mother of an 8 year old little boy.
What inspired you to become an influencer?
My friends and family have always pushed me to be a better, more meaningful version of myself. I didn’t follow any specific influencers but loved content from creators like Komal, Roshini, Masoom, Siddharth, Prajakta, Dolly, Kritika and Sameera Reddy. I became a fashion influencer on Instagram.
What challenges have you faced?
My biggest challenge was time management to create content. My job is very demanding given a six-day-a-week schedule. Household chores and caring for my son leave me little time.
Where do you see yourself in five years?
I want to see myself doing what I love and that is being a fashionista mom. I want to be the face of famous fashion and beauty brands. I want to create great content for my audience. I want to earn enough to be able to drive a BMW, wear a Gucci and take trips to the Maldives.
Tell us about your accomplishments.
I participated in a beauty pageant at the age of 38 and won the title of Mrs Photogenic in Mrs DelhiNCR. I also met my mentor Barkha Nangia during this trip. I believe that my hard work and consistency are my greatest accomplishments so far.
