Fashion
Kanye West’s abuse of Pete Davidson is hypocritical
Pete doesn’t deserve this.
August 11, 2022 12:29 a.m.
Days after the announcement, Kanye’s barren Instagram profile grew with a post – a fake newspaper headline that read, “SKETE DAVIDSON DEAD AT 28.”
This is a post that should never have been made.
Insiders have now revealed that after months of abuse from the rapper and his fans, Pete is suffering trauma therapy. A man who built his career bearing the brunt of jokes is now seeking professional help for the endless barrage of teasing and hate he received just for dating.
In 2018, Kanye opened up about his struggles with the “sunken place” – a metaphor for the physical and mental entrapment people feel during depressive episodes. Two years prior, he had been hospitalized for a psychiatric emergency and was officially diagnosed with bipolar disorder.
Over the years, Kanye’s illness has manifested in multiple ways. In 2020, he announced he would run for US President and later went on to publicly claim that Kim originally wanted to terminate her pregnancy with their daughter, North.
At the time, Kim urged fans to be compassionate, calling him a “brilliant but complicated person.”
Kanye didn’t really care what people called him, as long as it wasn’t crazy.
“‘Crazy’ is a word that will not be used freely in the future,” he told Forbes. “Understand that this is actually a condition that people can find themselves in, being born into, being pushed into and going in and out of.”
While appearing on David Letterman’s Netflix show My next guest needs no introductionKanye compared his bipolar disorder to a sprained ankle.
“It’s a brain sprain, like a sprained ankle. If someone has a sprained ankle, you’re not going to push them any further,” he said, before criticizing people who put undue pressure on those with mental health issues.
“Once our brain gets to a point of strain, people do anything to make it worse. They do whatever they can. They got us to that point, and then they do anything to make it worse.”
That’s a fair point, right? If someone is going through a difficult time, why would you make it difficult for them? Short answer – you wouldn’t.
Pete, who has spoken of his struggles with borderline personality disorder, depression and suicidal ideation, is the perfect example of someone who didn’t need to take his “brain sprain” any further.
Although he called for compassion for his own condition, Kanye incited violence against Pete in another. In a situation where he had a choice to show camaraderie, he chose to attack instead.
If Kanye had shown Pete even a fraction of the compassion he asked the world to show him, we wouldn’t be here. Instead, he resorted to vile online attacks that spread even more hate in a world that desperately needs love.
His approach to mental health is hypocritical, and it is wrong.
Six months ago, Kim reached out to Kanye directly, begging him to stop his social media tirade against Pete.
“Someone is going to hurt Pete and it will all be your fault,” she told him, foreshadowing the events of this month.
“I take responsibility,” Kanye replied on Instagram. “I’m still learning in real time. I don’t have all the answers. Being a good leader is being a good listener.”
But is he really listening? If he was, he would hear the world telling him to stop.
If Kanye plans to be the spokesperson for de-stigmatizing mental health, he should be doing it for the greater good of everyone, not just himself. There is no denying that he has played a leading role in sparking important conversations about mental health, especially bipolar disorder. His contribution in this space cannot be underestimated, but his recent actions threaten to undermine all of his positive efforts.
Instead of asking Instagram to put a band-aid over the bullet hole, we should be asking Kanye to stop weaponizing the platform as a way to fulfill a personal vendetta.
Sources
2/ https://www.elle.com.au/celebrity/kanye-west-hypocritical-mens-mental-health-pete-davidson-27466
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Aftermath of the August 8th Google outage August 11, 2022
- Possible new dress code for PPS high school students? August 11, 2022
- Spotify Tickets rollout lets viewers buy passes to live concerts August 11, 2022
- Five potential college football mayhem teams poised to wreak havoc in the 2022 season playoff race August 11, 2022
- What is ‘Don’t Pay UK’ and what happens if you refuse to pay your soaring energy bills? August 11, 2022