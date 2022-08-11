Kanye West’s abuse of Pete Davidson is hypocritical

When news broke that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson had broken up, the world had mixed reactions. Given that the couple was controversial from day one, there was a mixture of sadness, surprise and skepticism. For Kanye West, however, it was cause for celebration. With his obsessive love for his ex-wife well documented in the headlines, it wasn’t shocking that he was overjoyed at the demise of Kim and Pete’s relationship. What people didn’t expect was him using the breakup as an opportunity to undermine Pete’s entire existence. Days after the announcement, Kanye’s barren Instagram profile grew with a post – a fake newspaper headline that read, “SKETE DAVIDSON DEAD AT 28.” This is a post that should never have been made.

This is the second time Kanye has joked about Pete’s death in the past six months. Globally , suicide rates for men are just over twice as high as for women. At a time when we are facing a global mental health crisis, how can this kind of behavior be excused? Insiders have now revealed that after months of abuse from the rapper and his fans, Pete is suffering trauma therapy. A man who built his career bearing the brunt of jokes is now seeking professional help for the endless barrage of teasing and hate he received just for dating. “The attention and negativity coming from Kanye and his antics is a trigger for [Pete]and he had to seek help,” a source close to the comedian said. PEOPLE In 2018, Kanye opened up about his struggles with the “sunken place” – a metaphor for the physical and mental entrapment people feel during depressive episodes. Two years prior, he had been hospitalized for a psychiatric emergency and was officially diagnosed with bipolar disorder. “I was living inside a universe created by the thought of the crowd and I had lost who I was, so that’s when I was in the sunken place,” said- he declared. Irish weather of his experience.

Over the years, Kanye’s illness has manifested in multiple ways. In 2020, he announced he would run for US President and later went on to publicly claim that Kim originally wanted to terminate her pregnancy with their daughter, North. At the time, Kim urged fans to be compassionate, calling him a “brilliant but complicated person.” Kanye didn’t really care what people called him, as long as it wasn’t crazy. “‘Crazy’ is a word that will not be used freely in the future,” he told Forbes. “Understand that this is actually a condition that people can find themselves in, being born into, being pushed into and going in and out of.” While appearing on David Letterman’s Netflix show My next guest needs no introductionKanye compared his bipolar disorder to a sprained ankle. “It’s a brain sprain, like a sprained ankle. If someone has a sprained ankle, you’re not going to push them any further,” he said, before criticizing people who put undue pressure on those with mental health issues. “Once our brain gets to a point of strain, people do anything to make it worse. They do whatever they can. They got us to that point, and then they do anything to make it worse.” That’s a fair point, right? If someone is going through a difficult time, why would you make it difficult for them? Short answer – you wouldn’t. Pete, who has spoken of his struggles with borderline personality disorder, depression and suicidal ideation, is the perfect example of someone who didn’t need to take his “brain sprain” any further.