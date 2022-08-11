Connect with us

Fashion

Kanye West’s abuse of Pete Davidson is hypocritical

Published

36 seconds ago

on

By

 


Pete doesn’t deserve this.

August 11, 2022 12:29 a.m.

When news broke that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson had broken up, the world had mixed reactions. Given that the couple was controversial from day one, there was a mixture of sadness, surprise and skepticism. For Kanye West, however, it was cause for celebration.
With his obsessive love for his ex-wife well documented in the headlines, it wasn’t shocking that he was overjoyed at the demise of Kim and Pete’s relationship. What people didn’t expect was him using the breakup as an opportunity to undermine Pete’s entire existence.

Days after the announcement, Kanye’s barren Instagram profile grew with a post – a fake newspaper headline that read, “SKETE DAVIDSON DEAD AT 28.”

This is a post that should never have been made.

This is the second time Kanye has joked about Pete’s death in the past six months. Globally, suicide rates for men are just over twice as high as for women. At a time when we are facing a global mental health crisis, how can this kind of behavior be excused?

Insiders have now revealed that after months of abuse from the rapper and his fans, Pete is suffering trauma therapy. A man who built his career bearing the brunt of jokes is now seeking professional help for the endless barrage of teasing and hate he received just for dating.

“The attention and negativity coming from Kanye and his antics is a trigger for [Pete]and he had to seek help,” a source close to the comedian said. PEOPLE.

In 2018, Kanye opened up about his struggles with the “sunken place” – a metaphor for the physical and mental entrapment people feel during depressive episodes. Two years prior, he had been hospitalized for a psychiatric emergency and was officially diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

“I was living inside a universe created by the thought of the crowd and I had lost who I was, so that’s when I was in the sunken place,” said- he declared. Irish weather of his experience.

Over the years, Kanye’s illness has manifested in multiple ways. In 2020, he announced he would run for US President and later went on to publicly claim that Kim originally wanted to terminate her pregnancy with their daughter, North.

At the time, Kim urged fans to be compassionate, calling him a “brilliant but complicated person.”

Kanye didn’t really care what people called him, as long as it wasn’t crazy.

“‘Crazy’ is a word that will not be used freely in the future,” he told Forbes. “Understand that this is actually a condition that people can find themselves in, being born into, being pushed into and going in and out of.”

While appearing on David Letterman’s Netflix show My next guest needs no introductionKanye compared his bipolar disorder to a sprained ankle.

“It’s a brain sprain, like a sprained ankle. If someone has a sprained ankle, you’re not going to push them any further,” he said, before criticizing people who put undue pressure on those with mental health issues.

“Once our brain gets to a point of strain, people do anything to make it worse. They do whatever they can. They got us to that point, and then they do anything to make it worse.”

That’s a fair point, right? If someone is going through a difficult time, why would you make it difficult for them? Short answer – you wouldn’t.

Pete, who has spoken of his struggles with borderline personality disorder, depression and suicidal ideation, is the perfect example of someone who didn’t need to take his “brain sprain” any further.

Although he called for compassion for his own condition, Kanye incited violence against Pete in another. In a situation where he had a choice to show camaraderie, he chose to attack instead.

If Kanye had shown Pete even a fraction of the compassion he asked the world to show him, we wouldn’t be here. Instead, he resorted to vile online attacks that spread even more hate in a world that desperately needs love.

His approach to mental health is hypocritical, and it is wrong.

Six months ago, Kim reached out to Kanye directly, begging him to stop his social media tirade against Pete.

“Someone is going to hurt Pete and it will all be your fault,” she told him, foreshadowing the events of this month.

“I take responsibility,” Kanye replied on Instagram. “I’m still learning in real time. I don’t have all the answers. Being a good leader is being a good listener.”

But is he really listening? If he was, he would hear the world telling him to stop.

If Kanye plans to be the spokesperson for de-stigmatizing mental health, he should be doing it for the greater good of everyone, not just himself. There is no denying that he has played a leading role in sparking important conversations about mental health, especially bipolar disorder. His contribution in this space cannot be underestimated, but his recent actions threaten to undermine all of his positive efforts.

Kim and Pete’s teams have would have been in touch with Instagram, begging them to moderate or restrict Kanye’s posting on the platform. Unfortunately, it seems their demands fell on deaf ears, but they made their case to the wrong ear.

Instead of asking Instagram to put a band-aid over the bullet hole, we should be asking Kanye to stop weaponizing the platform as a way to fulfill a personal vendetta.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.elle.com.au/celebrity/kanye-west-hypocritical-mens-mental-health-pete-davidson-27466

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: