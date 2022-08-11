Newly Released, From Japanese Myths to African Fashion





JAPANESE MYTHS: A Guide to Gods, Heroes and Spirits, by Joshua Frydman. (Thames & Hudson, $24.95.) A professor of Japanese literature guides readers through the country’s mythology, from the first written stories to the rise of the manga industry, and situates Japan’s rich cultural tradition in the developments religious and historical. MIDDLE AGES FANTASY: An epic journey through imaginary medieval worlds, by Larisa Grollemond and Bryan C. Keene. (J. Paul Getty Museum, $29.95.) Published to accompany an exhibit at the Getty Museum, this volume features more than 140 illustrations describing the impact of medieval imagery on modern culture, from Renaissance fairs to Game of Thrones. GLYN PHILPOT: Flesh and Spirit, by Simon Martin. (Pallant House Gallery, $45.) This first color monograph on the prolific British painter and sculptor examines his engagement with portraiture, the Harlem Renaissance and various modernisms and considers its impact on queer artists today.

AFRICAN FASHION, edited by Christine Checinska. (V&A Publishing, $45.) A Victoria and Albert Museum curator explores the dynamism of African fashion, from post-independence designers who used long-standing traditions to a new generation of artists, like Nigerian designer Lisa Folawiyo and Kenyan jeweler Ami Doshi Shah, who are making up today’s fashion revolution.

TERRAFORM: Watch/Worlds/Burn, edited by Brian Merchant and Claire L. Evans. (MCD, paper, $20.) This anthology of speculative stories from science fiction site VICE features stories by Jeff VanderMeer, Ellen Ullman and others that focus on themes of climate collapse, intelligence and digital surveillance. RED VALKYRIES: Feminist lessons from five revolutionary women, by Kristen Ghodsee. (Verso, $24.95.) A scholar of Russian and Eastern European studies traces the groundbreaking careers of five 19th- and 20th-century Russian and Bulgarian socialist feminists, including Soviet diplomat Alexandra Kollontai and WWII elite Lyudmila Pavlichenko. LARGE AND SMALL PROPERTIES, by Ray Robertson. (Biblioasis, paper, $18.95.) This tongue-in-cheek novel follows a struggling second-hand bookstore owner and Grateful Dead fan as he reluctantly moves his store online, decides to teach himself two millennia of philosophy Western, falls in love and tries to pinpoint the point of life. LIGHT IN GAZA: Writings Born of Fire, edited by Jehad Abusalim, Jennifer Bing and Mike Merryman-Lotze. (Haymarket, paper, $24.95; fabric, $45.) This searing collection anthologizes the works of Palestinians in Gaza, some residents, some refugees depicting their lives under occupation and amid the continuing struggle for freedom.

