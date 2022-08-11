Boyanika Fashion Show on Odisha Looms – The New Indian Express





By Express press service BHUBANESWAR: A fashion show showcasing the state’s rich handloom products was held in the city by Boyanika on Wednesday as part of the week-long celebration of National Handloom Day. Handmade clothing line for men and women, designed and produced by award-winning weavers and SHG groups from different districts under the umbrella of Boyanika, were showcased at the show which was opened by BMC Commissioner, Vijay Amruta Kulange. The models showcased office wear made from Odisha looms for men and women, contemporary dresses for youths, sarees and other hand loom products. Speakers said that Odisha’s handloom products represent an art inseparable from the rich culture and tradition of the state and provide a source of income for millions of weavers who engage in them. Among others, Director of National Institute of Fashion Technology Shovan Krishna Sahu, Collector of Sonepur Aboli Sunil Naravane, Director of Textiles and Hand Weaving Susanta Kumar Dash, Managing Director of Boyanika Shyambhakta Mishra were present . </p> <p>BHUBANESWAR: A fashion show showcasing the state’s rich handloom products was held in the city by Boyanika on Wednesday as part of the week-long celebration of National Handloom Day. Handmade clothing line for men and women, designed and produced by award-winning weavers and SHG groups from different districts under the umbrella of Boyanika, were showcased at the show which was opened by BMC Commissioner, Vijay Amruta Kulange. The models showcased office wear made from Odisha looms for men and women, contemporary dresses for youths, sarees and other hand loom products. Speakers said that Odisha’s handloom products represent an art inseparable from the rich culture and tradition of the state and provide a source of income for millions of weavers who engage in them. Among others, Director of National Institute of Fashion Technology Shovan Krishna Sahu, Collector of Sonepur Aboli Sunil Naravane, Director of Textiles and Hand Weaving Susanta Kumar Dash, Managing Director of Boyanika Shyambhakta Mishra were present .<br />

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newindianexpress.com/states/odisha/2022/aug/11/boyanika-fashion-show-on-odisha-handlooms-2486411.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos