Decatur Goodwill to Host Third Annual National Thrift Day Fashion Show – Reuters





By Hannah E. Jones Between targeted ads, quick checkout options, and same-day shipping, it’s getting easier to buy on a whim. But with textiles being the fourth most dumped material in landfills, according to the EPApeople should think twice before buying something new. National Thrift Store Day is August 17, encouraging people to reduce and reuse by buying used. To celebrate, the people of North Georgia Goodwill are preparing for their third edition National Thrift Day Fashion Show. Next Wednesday, the Decatur store, located at 2201 Lawrenceville Highway, will be converted into a track. Thirty models will take the stage to present outfits selected from the thrift store by six local designers: Elegantly Vintage, The savings house store, G colorful and thrifty, Melinda Foster, smooth avenue and Jass serves. Local style influencers will be available to chat after the show, sharing tips for creating a thrifty look. The influencers chose their models and they worked together to shop and select the looks together, communications manager Stevie Seay said. [Afterward, visitors can] talk to them about how they got into the thrift store scene, how they chose each look, and tips and tricks for finding great pieces at thrift stores. Outfits designed for the show will be available for purchase afterward, and from 6-8 p.m., customers spending more than $25 will receive a 25% discount. Visitors should also don their best thrifty look; the winner of the Best Dressed contest will receive a $25 gift card. Proceeds from the events will support Goodwills Career Centers and the overall mission of helping people find jobs and careers. In the past year alone, people at North Georgias 14 career centers have helped 16,000 inhabitants find work, more than any other Goodwill. I really hope people come away inspired, Seay said. There are so many issues with fast fashion and environmental waste, so hopefully people will open their eyes to the savings possibilities. Really, we were focusing on this National Thrift Day and sparking excitement, awareness and inspiration for thrift stores. If you are interested in attending the Goodwills National Thrift Shop Day fashion show, Click here to register.

