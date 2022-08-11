Inside the Dior Men Winter 2022 pop-up on Rodeo DrivePhoto credit: Courtesy of DiorDior is the latest to settle on the iconic Rodeo Drive in beverly hills. Following the launch of its winter 2022 collection for men in January, the fashion house is offering its collection in a chic pop-up store. This boutique presents an inside look at Kim Jones’ sophisticated collection of elevated coats and outerwear, refined double-breasted blazers, polished trousers and more exquisite ready-to-wear. This collection also featured the famous Dior x Birkenstock collaboration.

Inside the Dior Men Winter 2022 pop-up on Rodeo DrivePhoto credit: Courtesy of DiorA little taste of France in California, this boutique transports its customers to a Parisian paradise. The French luxury fashion house has transformed the boutique to replicate the Alexandre III Bridge in its dreamy European setting. The interior of the store features an abundance of Art Nouveau streetlights, images of the Paris skyline and an LED screen showcasing the brand’s Winter 2022 campaign video. Exclusive to the Rodeo Drive location, the pop-up features a 3D-printed golden Pegasus sculpture. The space is finished with a magical touch of twinkling lights in the tunnel.

Inside the Dior Men Winter 2022 pop-up on Rodeo DrivePhoto credit: Courtesy of DiorThis location is part of a series of openings taking place around the world, including an installation at the Diors New York Flagship boutique on 5th Avenue. The Beverly Hills pop-up is now open through September 19.