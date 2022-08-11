One Urbaine will soon make its grand entrance into the menswear industry





New age men are starting to prioritize their fashion style and are more inclined to expand their fashion wardrobe. Undoubtedly, the menswear industry is moving with the changing times, and they are all ready to experiment with their looks and sense of style. The huge change in the menswear industry is challenging the standard norms of the field of clothing. With emerging trends and revolutionary designs, men are increasingly concerned about how they present themselves among the public. One Urbaine is one of those fashion brands that has understood the need of the times and is making all revolutionary efforts to make men’s fashion more affordable and sustainable. Shaking up sartorial conventions, the ‘One Urbaine’ brand is set to make its debut in the men’s clothing line next October. Since courageous and individualistic people dominate male dress codes, the fashion industry is about to change. After recognizing recent celebrity trends, One Urbane is ready to set casual, inexpensive and unique dress goals. Fitness and fashion go hand in hand, and One Urbaine will launch a clothing line that will debut with new forms of clothing as well as attire that will stand out from the competition. Comfort always precedes purpose, no matter how much we love a sense of style. With ‘One Urbaine’ clothing brand, people are sure to get acquainted with durable and premium fabrics and designs. The new clothing designs affirm fiction, fun and an elusive happy moment. Men want to buy fashionable and form-fitting clothes like polo shirts, t-shirts and shirts. One Urbaine will unveil an eco-friendly line that puts the “Wear-Maintain-Recycle” ethic at the forefront. The founder of One Urbaine said, “We have a team of creative designers who believe in the importance of overcoming today’s world era. Our company is a full-fledged menswear company that will scream for quality, comfort, affordability and a wide range of fashion that encourages progression.This coming season, we will ensure that our consumers have the best possible experience with our wonderful collection of clothing. An Urban men’s statement piece, perhaps, or a high-end tailored garment, is worth the investment if you want to stand out from the crowd. The brand’s clothes are in tune with the latest trends and designs. Knowing the finest high quality fabrics and garments, the brand is eager to bring the essence of the personal touch to every garment. By following the artistic approach and keeping up with global trends, the brand is paving the way for new-age customers. The garments are exclusively “Made in India” and have the power to grab the attention of the masses, making it the center of attraction. With the memorable slogan “Buy with confidence and wear with style”, this lifestyle clothing brand is turning heads and initiating a change in the field of fashion. In October, One Urbaine is set to launch its men’s collection, bringing magic to your everyday fashion wardrobe. To find out more about One Urbaine, go towww.oneurbane.comalso follow them on Facebook and instagram .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theweek.in/leisure/lifestyle/2022/08/11/one-urbaine-will-soon-make-its-grand-entry-into-the-mens-clothing-industry.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos