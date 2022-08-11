Visual Support Production Supervisor (Windows Projects and Special Stores), full-time: 59th Street job with Bloomingdale’s





About: Bloomingdale's makes fashion personal and fun, ambitious yet accessible. Our mission is to guide and inspire our clients to make style a source of creative energy in their lives. We will always strive to make Bloomingdale's unique store in the world. Everyone plays an essential role in bringing our mission to life. Regardless of their position, we believe that all colleagues have a voice and access to share their thoughts with all levels of management. Our colleagues are passionate, motivated, enterprising and collaborative. We welcome and embrace diversity of backgrounds, thoughts and opinions while having fun along the way. Job overview: Through our carefully curated selection of products, we guide and inspire our customers to make style a source of creative energy in their lives. The Visual Support Production Supervisor for Window and Special Store Projects is responsible for helping to create and develop new dynamic and experiential street window displays and special in-store projects to enhance the Bloomingdale brand while piloting key business initiatives. Supports the merchandise creation process for a specific family of companies, actively participates and contributes to team ideation meetings and supports projects as needed. The Visual Support Production Supervisor for Window Display and Special Store Projects interfaces with Merchant Teams, Marketing, Fashion Office, Store Environment and provides stores with fashion direction and trends for visual merchandising initiatives. Essential functions: Owns video production, prop design and merchandise presentation communication for their specific areas of responsibility.

Responsible for design, production and schedules for window displays and special in-store projects. Sharing prototypes and examples of best practices.

Supervises manufacturing/production suppliers and carpenters under tight deadlines.

Strong graphic design background with experience creating art for motion/video graphics, print production and glass editorial for every window change. Knowledge of fonts and support for storefront signature and editorial concepts, sometimes aligning with company-wide campaigns.

Ability to learn vinyl cutting machine program, weeding and installation.

Owns music production for exterior street speakers to coincide with window themes and oversees timers.

Knowledge of video equipment.

Responsible for working with the external video wall technical team for troubleshooting when needed.

Designs and develops visual equipment, lighting, interactive tech initiatives in partnership with various internal partners.

Frequent use of computers, technology, Sketchup and Adobe Suite programs.

Create detailed renderings for special projects, brand events, brand guidelines and special windows.

Responsible for following up with carpenters and painters as well as drafting work requests for the shop, electricians, window cleaners, security and shop partners as needed.

Contributes to the development of visual aids for in-store visual concepts that coincide with window displays and seasonal campaigns.

Appropriates the regular updating of the visual renderings of the windows.

Partners with design management for special window campaigns and product launches.

Responsible for materials/warranties, procurement, quotes/offers and purchase orders.

Ability to maintain a project budget and propose a solution when funds run out.

Actively participates alongside the window team on the installations.

Develops storyboards and presents concepts/directions to management and store teams.

Is agile and risk averse.

Assist the customer in store as needed. Qualifications and skills: Bachelor’s degree from a 4-year college or university 5+ years of related experience Excellent verbal and written communication skills. Demonstrated organizational skills and strong attention to detail.

Ability to foster a collaborative work environment and build meaningful relationships.

Ability to read, write and interpret documents.

Ability to manage projects and prioritize next steps with diverse teams of peers and seniors.

Problem solving skills and ability to adapt to changing priorities.

Must be able to work independently with minimal supervision and as part of a team.

Proficiency and experience in using/making the following: InDesign, Photoshop, Illustrator, Adobe Acrobat, Sketchup, Motion Graphics/video production. Music production a plus. Knowledge of music media players for Windows.

Ability to drive projects with cross-functional teams and align multiple priorities with different teams at a fast pace

Likes to keep track of what’s happening in New York as well as the world with attention to what’s happening in the arts and current events. Physical requirements: May involve near vision, color vision, depth perception, and focus adjustment. Involves using hands and fingers to type on the keyboard and use a mouse.

Position requires long periods of standing/walking around store and windows/sidewalks.

Installations and uninstallations of windows.

May involve reaching, crouching, kneeling, stooping, seeing colors and climbing ladders.

Lift/move frequently up to 50 lbs.

Ability to use a hammer and portable power tools.

Visit off-site production workshops as needed for special projects. STORES00

