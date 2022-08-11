At the Met Gala 2022, Blake Lively and her dress steal the show

You cannot see this content because you have refused cookies associated with third-party content. If you want to see this content, you can change your choices.

via Associated Press via Associated Press

It’s one of the most popular stair climbs on the planet: the New York Metropolitan Museum of Art gala kicked off on Monday May 2 with an extravagant parade of stars for a philanthropic evening, after two editions disrupted by the pandemic.

The Met Gala 2022 dress code for this evening is one of the most selective on the planet: Gilded glamour, words that refer to the Gilded Age, the American golden age of the end of the 19th century.

YouTuber Emma Chamberlain arrived at the previews in a stunning Louis Vuitton gown, followed by the high priestess of the event, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, in a Chanel dress.

They were closely followed by Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, who – along with Oscar-winning actress Regina King and comedian and musician Lin-Manuel Miranda – co-hosted the evening. The star couple were immediately stunned, with Lively’s dress stealing the show from other looks, as you can see in the video at the top of the article.

You cannot see this content because you have refused cookies associated with third-party content. If you want to see this content, you can change your choices.

Blake Lively’s dress unveiled at #MetGala. https://t.co/2kVWwK9Yn6 https://t.co/Vo4XCydMRt Variety (@Variety) See the tweet

The dress, created by Versace, had many facets. First composed of rose gold and copper, the garment revealed in the middle of the steps a long shimmering light blue train.

Instead of looking to fashion to inspire the dress, I looked to New York architecture, she explains on the red carpet. Its crown recalls that of the Statue of Liberty, its bust the Empire State Building and its train the ceiling of Grand Central Station.

See also on The HuffPost: When a Mugler creation was controversial in the Assembly