Best of the week, August 11, 2022

lucy folk
On line
Australian fashion and jewelry brand Lucy Folk is hosting another archive sale. He only comes once a year, and it’s his biggest yet. Shop up to 70% off jewelry, eyewear, accessories and apparel from previous collections. This is also the first time the archival sale will include some of Lucy Folk’s other brands, including Alto, Solid & Striped, Avec Moderation, M Missoni, Nick Fouquet and Tata Naka.
7 a.m., Thu 11 to 11:59 p.m., August 14
Kip & Co
On line
Kip&Cosbedding brightens up any bedroom. Starting Tuesday, the local linens brand is taking up to 40% off almost everything during its anniversary sale. There will also be up to 80% off previous season parts.
6 a.m., Tue 16 at 11:59 p.m., Fri 19
PE Nation
On line
The days are getting longer, which makes exercising after work a little more enjoyable. Also there to keep you motivated is the PE Nations Mid-Year Sale, offering up to 50% off a mix of exercise equipment and sportswear. This tennis dress is just $99, down from $229.
While stocks last
Prgrss Store
On line
Prgrss Store is a menswear hub, stocking brands such as Lemaire, Namacheko, Our Legacy, Levis Vintage, Birkenstock and Perks & Mini. Right now it’s taking up to 70% off final sale parts including this stylish purple jacket.
While stocks last
swimming guy
On line
Get ready for summer with Australian swimwear brand Fellas at 20% off. Shop one and two piece swimsuits in bright colors and vibrant prints such as this one.
While stocks last
Alpha60
On line
Shop up to 50% off Melbourne fashion brand Alpha60 during their winter sale. Browse coats, shirts, dresses, pants, hoodies and more. This beautiful trench will accompany you until next winter, and the one after, and the one after.
While stocks last
Steele
On line
Get up to 60% off knitwear, dresses and two-piece sets from Steeles’ Fall/Winter collection during its mid-year sale.This long-sleeved knit sweatercinnamon is our choice.
Until Tue 23
Charlotte Tilbury
On line
Popular beauty brand Charlotte Tilbury is taking up to 50% off skincare and makeup sets. Shop eye palettes, lip packs, Charlottes Magic Airbrush Foundation Kit, Pillow Talk sets, mini brush sets and more.
Until Mon 16
Melbourne only
Mud Australia
At the store
Ceramic brand Mud Australia is hosting a second sale with a minimum of 40% off tableware, lighting, vases and more. Stock will be replenished daily. Reservations are required.
Thu 18 to Sat 20
