Rosie Huntington-Whiteley looks effortlessly elegant in a blue summer maxi dress

She’s enjoying a European getaway with her fiancé Jason Statham this month.

And Rosie Huntington-Whiteley looked effortlessly chic as she stepped out for lunch with her beau in Ibiza on Thursday.

The model, 35, showed off her perfect sense of style in a summery royal blue maxi dress for the outing.

The cute number clung to her figure and showed off a glimpse of the cleavage with lace-up detailing to her chest.

She completed her look with silver sliders and accessorized with huge dark shades, a fan to keep her cool and a gold necklace.

The blonde beauty wore her long, light tresses in loose waves over her shoulders and opted for natural makeup to show off her pretty features.

Meanwhile, Jason cut a relaxed figure in a white t-shirt and black shorts while keeping cool in a cream bucket hat and sunglasses.

Rosie recently opened up about her desire to return to her home county of Devon after years of living in the celebrity enclave of Malibu, California.

She and Jason – who share five-year-old son Jack and five-month-old daughter Isabella together – have sold their Malibu mansion for $18.5million to move to London’s Chelsea neighborhood.

Rosie was born in the town of Plymouth, Devon, before moving to the market town of Tavistock, also in the south-west English county, and she admits this part of the world is still her favourite.

In an interview with Great British LIFEshe said: ‘I’m a country girl at heart…

“I spend a lot of time living in Los Angeles, which is lovely. I also spend a lot of time in other big cities. There may be glamor and fun to be enjoyed in a city, but the real beauty is in the countryside and especially in my home county where people are so nice and willing to volunteer for no particular reason.

“The country air smells so fresh and I always love to see the sheep, pigs, ducks, chickens and of course the horses. Every time I’m here and really don’t like to be been away for a very long time, I find it all so relaxing and charming. This is my home.

Although they’ve been engaged since 2016, Rosie and Jason aren’t in a rush to rush their wedding plans.

Welcoming their son, Jack, a year after her boyfriend took a knee, Rosie said HEY in 2018 that marriage was not a “high priority”.

She said: “We are looking forward to this moment. It’s also not a high priority for us; we are so happy. I think it will be fun to do this when the baby has grown a bit and can participate in the wedding.