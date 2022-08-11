Hit the ground running once again with the Augustman Run 2022

Scheduled for October 16, 2022 at MAEPS Serdang, the highly anticipated Augustman Run is back for the third time.

In our commitment to celebrating sportsmanship, community and active living, Augustman Malaysia aims to bring runners together through the options of joining the 7km or 15km category, as the event caters to experienced runners as well as recreational runners.

After a year-long hiatus due to ever-changing restrictions, Augustman Run is positioning itself sustainability as the main objective. With early bird registration to be open from July 13, 2022, the official registration day will begin on July 20, 2022. Starting from small practices in our daily lives to reduce carbon footprint, the Augustman team hopes to connect people and like-minded partners. to come together through the #AugustmanRun 2022.

The competitive 15k race is categorized into Men’s and Women’s Open categories for individuals aged 18-39 and Men’s and Women’s Veteran categories for runners aged 40 and over. For leisure runners in the 7km category, they will be categorized into Open Men and Women; encouraging runners of all skill levels to participate in a free and easy setting.

“After having to race virtually for the past two years, I am really looking forward to racing with my A-List family this year where we will have more fun and excitement at the event,” says Shaun Liew, an Augustman A-lister who has been an avid participant in the Augustman Run since its conception.

Augustman Run 2022 aims to encourage people to reconnect with nature through the specially curated outdoor running circuit, where runners can enjoy the greenery and fresh air at MAEPS Serdang – Malaysia’s largest agro-tourism park and from Asia.

Committed to our mission to cultivate unity, spread positivity and champion oneness; the running slogan for Augustman Run 2022 is: I AM _________ (defined by runners). For the latest announcements on the registration link, follow us on Instagram at @AugustmanRun and Facebook at @AugustmanRun.

