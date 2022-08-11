Julie Bishop wows at David Jones fashion show wearing sexy revenge dress





Julie Bishop turned heads at a David Jones fashion show, wowing onlookers in a figure-hugging designer dress that some have already dubbed her revenge dress. Bishop wore a figure-hugging black Balmain mini dress, worth around $3,750, to the David Jones Spring/Summer 2022 Wonderland show on Wednesday night. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE: Julie Bishop reveals her new role For more celebrity news and videos, check out Celebrity >> The metallic jacquard dress was paired with hoop earrings, a black clutch, black stockings and elegant black heels. When photographs of Bishop appeared online, social media users went wild. Julie Bishop poses during the launch of David Jones SS22 at the David Jones Elizabeth Street Store on August 10, 2022 in Sydney. Credit: Don Arnold / WireImage Julie Bishop at the David Jones fashion show. Credit: Don Arnold / WireImage The mining adviser and ANU Chancellor recently split from her partner of eight years, David Panton, who reportedly broke up with her over dinner at a restaurant in Sydney on July 1. Bishop fans have compared the sexy Wednesday night outfit to Princess Diana’s famous revenge dress – a short black cocktail dress she wore to her first public event after splitting from Prince Charles. Bishops’ dress wasn’t as revealing – Dianas’ dress, designed by Christina Stambolian, revealed her cleavage, while Bishops’ Balmain number was high-necked. Princess Diana’s famous revenge dress. Credit: Getty But it showed off her fabulous shape and figure, prompting former Sunrise Entertainment reporter Nelson Aspen to comment after posting a photo on her Instagram page: Va va va voom!! Pip Edwards of Australian sportswear brand PE Nation added: You look stunning! Is it like Diana’s revenge dress? a follower wrote. So chic, wrote hairstylist and makeup artist Max May. A goddess, wrote another follower. Bishop also posted a group photo from the evening, under which actor Hugh Sheridan dropped four burning emojis. Wowsers Julie Wow wow wow!, enthused designer Margot McKinney. Wow Julia!! You are absolutely gorgeous. Glamour, elegance and class, wrote another follower. Kyle Sandilands Drops On-Air Radio Show Due To Major Personal News Bored Sunrise team busted in action during Kochies financial reports At the time of the Bishops parting ways with Panton, he told a Sydney newspaper he would focus on life in Manly and Melbourne for the foreseeable future. I wish Julie all the best in her brilliant ongoing career. Julie Bishop and David Panton are seen at the Crown IMG Tennis party at Crown in Melbourne, January 2019. Credit: JULIAN SMITH / AAPIMAGE Bishop and Panton are believed to have started dating around 2014 and they enjoyed a long-distance relationship for years – with Bishop based in Perth while Panton was in Sydney. The couple had been pictured having dinner in London with Prince Charles just six days before their split was announced. Bishop regularly attends fashion events and is known for her immaculate style and love of designer brands. It was the David Jones department store’s first seasonal show since before the COVID pandemic, showcasing the latest collections from its stable of fashion designers. Other celebrities spotted at the Sydney show include singer Vera Blue, actress Magnolia Maymuru, Channel 7 presenter Erin Holland, model Victoria Lee and influencer Tara Whiteman. For more engaging celebrity content, visit 7Life at Facebook. Bindi Irwins’ husband shares message after surgery: I’m lucky

