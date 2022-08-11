Introducing Vogue World: New York, an Upcoming NYFW Fashion Show and Street Fair





On the occasion of its 130th birthday, vogue will feature a live editorial fashion show, street fair and special surprises during New York Fashion Week next month. Vogue World: New York will be a unique event with a show featuring our favorite looks from the fall 2022 collections, with pieces from Balenciaga, Dior, Gucci, Valentino, Burberry, Coach, Michael Kors, Brother Vellies, Bode, Conner Ives, Christopher John Rogers , Collina Strada, Matty Bovan, Ralph Lauren, Tory Burch and many other designers. Both in-person and virtual attendees will also have the opportunity to purchase limited-edition pieces. The event will take place on September 12. In addition to the show, there will be a street fair experience consisting of vogue– curated newsstands and limited edition items created in partnership with major brands. There will also be a selection of runway looks via partners including Moda Operandi, Mytheresa, NET-A-PORTER, Nordstrom and Ssense. Fashion changes and vogue is doing something special to celebrate this fashion show meets street fair that captures the creative spirit of our community now,” said Anna Wintour, Chief Content Officer, Cond Nast and Global Editorial Director, vogue. New York is the perfect location for a city as bustling, vibrant and revitalized as fashion is today. For those who are not in New York, there are many ways to celebrate the event. On September 12, viewers will be able to tune in via a live cinematic stream on Vogue.com, the Vogue Runway app and Twitter. There’s also an immersive augmented reality component, created in partnership with Snapchat, where custom AR lenses allow viewers from anywhere to try on looks from the show. Starting today, Vogue Club members will have exclusive early access to the Vogue World: New York experience. Vogue Club members can get passes here. Passes will be available to access Vogue World: New York to everyone on Monday. Join Vogue Club here for priority access. Vogue World: New York is presented by smartwater.

A donation will be made on behalf of Vogue World to support the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund.

