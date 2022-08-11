Love Island style icon Tasha Ghouri signs groundbreaking fashion deal with eBay UK





eBay UK and Love Islander and style icon, Tasha Ghouri, today signed the first non-fast fashion brand partnership to emerge from the cult TV series, with the continued aim of changing the way we buy clothes. The online marketplace, which has seen a sale of pre-loved fashion every second so far in 2022 and provided Pre-loved fashion to Islanders for the first time this summer, is proud to announce Tasha Ghouri, her very first pre-loved ambassador. Continuing its mission to change the way we shop for clothes and put second-hand fashion center stage, the collaboration is a natural next step for eBay, after the model and dancer was quickly dubbed the icon of the fashion style this year, giving us a masterclass in pre-loved style every night. And Tasha’s natural flair for fashion and her strong personal style that first caught the attention of eBay Love Island Stylist Amy Bannerman all those weeks ago. Mixing high street with high fashion, from vintage Versace to glamorous micro dresses, mixing the idea of ​​gendered attire with oversized men’s bomber jackets and stunning looks that wouldn’t be out of place on the runway, not only she captured hearts but turned heads with her effortless sense of style. The collaboration between eBay and Tasha may surprise some, after viewers wondered if the islanders could strike deals with fast fashion brands. For the first time, the partnership with eBay will see Tasha promoting a responsible and conscious way of buying that can help both wallets and the planet. Commenting on the partnership, Jemma Tadd, head of fashion at eBay, saidOver the past 8 weeks, we’ve seen Islanders adopt pre-loveds on mainstream TV for the first time, showing that simple outfit additions or swaps can make all the difference – in so many ways. Tasha is a game changer and her sense of style is undeniable. She’s a fantastic role model for what the fashion of the future looks like and we look forward to bringing Tasha’s vision and style to life as our partnership continues. More information about the partnership will be revealed in the near future when Tasha begins her role. Notes to Editor This year alone, eBay has seen a pre-loved fashion sale every second on eBay UK. With a fifth (20%) of Britons buying more second-hand clothes than two years ago – and Gen Z leading the way – second-hand clothes are on the rise. Tasha’s favorite pre-loved looks: Stand out from fashion-forward Tasha’s looks, include her belly bare combo, black couture dress, green dress with laced sequins on the side. Tasha’s love of pre-love didn’t end when the show ended. On Sunday’s reunion episode, Tasha donned a vintage embellished I AM GIA cropped bralette with matching high waisted palazzo pants from eBay to the adoration of fans. A fan commented Tasha, I need a clothing line from you.” A second person added, “One thing about Tasha, she’ll serve up a look,” and the third agreed, saying: “One thing Tasha will always do is dress EVERYONE.”

