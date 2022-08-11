Qatar’s Emerging Fashion Industry | euro news





From fresh new talent at Qatar’s premier fashion school to a design incubator in the heart of Doha, Qatar 365 explores innovative next-generation collections and discovers how Qatar is becoming a fashion hub in the region. Feeding budding creators One of the main centers of innovation is the country’s oldest fashion and design university, Virginia Commonwealth School of the Arts. The fashion program helps budding designers from concept to final project. A fashion graduate, Ayatallah Mohamad is part of a talented group of fashion graduates, who showcased their designs in a fashion show titled: “It’s history that doesn’t repeat itself.” She explained her concept: “It’s called Ana Ahli u Ahli Ana, in Arabic it means I am my family and my family is me. We slowly take their strokes and then decide what to keep and what to delete. It is then that we become ourselves. Hira Nisar’s collection was called ‘Swing Motion’, ‘It’s about my personal back-and-forth conflict between my Pakistani roots and my life here growing up in Doha. I combine this with modern embroidery and sewing techniques. Christopher Finck leads the team of teachers, who have all worked for international fashion houses: “We want our students to find their inner voice…and translate it into a collection. The journey of a fashion designer is really to be the voice of his generation. The graduates are now preparing to start their own lines right here in Doha. A fashion incubation project M7 is a series of studios, coworking spaces and incubation programs designed to nurture new and aspiring designers. This is an essential step in Qatar’s goal of becoming a knowledge-based economy. M7 Director Maha Al Sulaiti said, “We partner with different entities that can bring something unique to the creative ecosystem. One of them is the Concept Store, Studio Seven. And it’s a unique space in Qatar. The aim is to shed light on Arab designers to share the story behind the products and make people understand that it is not just an object. There is this story behind. Maha says much of M7 is made up of exhibition spaces and exhibits, like the recent Christian Dior Creator of Dreams. For the Zwara Design Challenge, seven local designers created pieces inspired by Dior and culture. At Scale 7, designers receive mentors and business advice. But the overall goal of M7 is to provide a space for collaboration, innovation and creativity for established and emerging designers. Liwan: a creative center As part of an initiative by Qatar Museums, Liwan Design Studios and Labs Internships is a former all-girls school where fashion innovators now meet to create exciting new projects. Head of Programming, Khalid Albaih, says, “It’s for anyone interested in design and art, to be surrounded by creativity and creation.” During Covid, Isa Ali Aljalahma and his cousin decided to turn their hobby into a Company, making handcrafted vegetable-tanned products. On-site, their leather workshop aims to source materials ethically. “We try as much as possible to be the best for the environment, the consumer and our workers,” he says. This is a common theme in Liwan, Roni Helloudesigner and creative director, explains his conscious ready-to-wear brand, based in Beirut and Doha, with modern and unisex clothing emphasizing the values ​​of the brand: sustainability, human rights and animal rights . Graphic designer at Arabic guy, Shima Aeinehdar, told Qatar 365: “We use screen printing and screen printing to design t-shirts and tote bags. I am inspired by forms from nature, fusing Arabic typography and illustration in an rather than traditional way. Creatives say Liwan proves to be the perfect place for growth and collaboration, helping future designers find inspiration in their environment and exchange knowledge, regardless of background or culture.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.euronews.com/2022/08/10/qatars-emerging-fashion-industry The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos