Why Pretties, the influencer-favorite slow fashion brand, is collapsing

A few months ago, Pretties founder Linda Meltzer was alerted by her own brand’s Instagram followers and influential collaborators to the existence of a new brand that looked like a blatant copycat of her own, from delicates pointelle patterns with an overall visual aesthetic. Having made clothes in Los Angeles since the 90s, Meltzer was no stranger to counterfeits, but this was different: the brand in question didn’t copy a single item – on the contrary, its entire offering consisted of which looked nearly identical to Pretties’, minus a few details (and dollars).

This illustrates an ongoing challenge for independent brands striving to produce locally, slowly and ethically, especially in the age of Instagram. If a style takes off, it’s only a matter of time before someone realizes they can make it cheaper and faster somewhere else, and then sell it for less. Founders like Meltzer have little recourse but to explain to their customers why their products cost what they do and the importance of buying thoughtfully. But Meltzer decided to take it a step further with a tactic I don’t think I’ve seen a brand do before, at least not as explicitly: get knocked down.

In a move that was both a PR stunt and a prudent business decision, Pretties launched two new items this month: The slip-on camisole and The Knock-Off micro-dress.

“Need we say more? The name says it all! Why buy a knockoff Pretties when you can buy a knockoff Pretties by Pretties!” read the item descriptions and Instagram captions announcing the launch.

Priced at $45 and $85, respectively, they each cost exactly $1 less than the corresponding items marketed by the aforementioned offending brand. (Since Pretties chose not to name the brand, we won’t either—but the resemblance is indeed striking.) Meltzer cut costs by simplifying designs; these versions lack the frilly lace, zig-zag stitching, picot edging and other special details of the originals, but are faster to produce (although still made by his team in Los Angeles) .

What’s interesting is that Meltzer takes special care to embellish her Pretties designs – which are often sold out – with these delicate accessories for more than just aesthetic reasons: she learned the hard way that the more complicated a design is, the harder it is to copy. .

Left: Pretties Cha Cha Cha dress, $149; right: Pretties The Knock-Off Micro Dress, $85 Photos: Courtesy of Pretties

“I think, ‘How can this be easy in China?’ That’s how I decide [on a new design]”, she tells me. “I started thinking, ‘I have to do some hard things.'”

In 1993, Meltzer started the baby tee craze by launching Tease Tees in Los Angeles. Her delicate, shrunken round-neck t-shirts were everywhere in the 90s – on Drew Barrymore on the cover of YMon Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green in “Friends”, on Alicia Silverstone and Brittany Murphy as Cher and Tai in “Careless”. However, a few of these shirts had a different brand label, even though Meltzer was behind the design.

At the time, selling clothes was all about wholesale, but the production of Tease Tees was still very small. “One rep…wanted to get into the mass market right away and I didn’t, so she gave [the design] to someone else and said “Stop it”, then I took my t-shirts and put [different] labels in,” says Meltzer. “It was epic on the LA fashion scene. And I was so helpless to do anything.”

WWD photo taken by Linda Meltzer. Photo: Linda Meltzer

As detailed in a 1995 investigative article by WWD (above), Meltzer’s counterfeit experience was not uncommon at the time, especially among cool Los Angeles-based indie brands. (In a way, not much has changed.) As she told the trade then, the baby tee was an easy imitation.

Despite this, she stayed in business, occasionally releasing new designs with an equally cute yet practical proposition, such as tank tops with built-in bras and shrunken hoodies in the late 90s. took a break from fashion to start a family, returning in 2015 with a new category – bras – as well as a store on Abbott Kinney in Venice, California and a new brand name: Pretties.

Meltzer stocked a few baby t-shirts in the store “so people understand my story as a designer,” she says, and was surprised to see them take off like wildfire. At the start of the 90s fashion resurgence, Pretties was a hidden treasure for Gen Z and Millennial girls desperate to dress like Rachel Green. (That’s me, I’m millennial girls in LA.) The bra concept faded, and Meltzer once again focused on t-shirts and pursued another “dream.” : “redesigning the classic pointelle”. The resulting shrunken and delicate tank tops, bloomers and dresses were an instant hit in store and then online when the brand launched e-commerce in 2018. Mega-influencer Emma Chamberlain – who bought Pretties with her own money – was responsible for much of this traffic.

“She posted and so many influencers bought it and just started posting it. Because it was a great find for them – it was still unknown at the time,” Meltzer explains. “And then during the pandemic, what could be better than buying this little set and taking a picture of yourself? It was crazy.”

When the store closed during the pandemic, the brand continued to find digital success through Instagram. Unfortunately, this increased visibility has made Pretties more vulnerable to copying. Similar pointelle tanks — not to mention baby t-shirts — can be found on the market, but when someone apparently built an entire brand around Meltzer’s designs, it struck a chord.

“They sued my influencers and styled it and were really aggressive in going after my business,” she says. “And I said, ‘Really? I’m going to do better value [version].'” She assures that her ‘Knock-Off’ pieces are “much higher quality and much cuter and I made it a dollar less. And it’s just to educate people on this little lace – I call it frilly lace. You can’t just zoom in because it doesn’t work that way in the machine. It has to be done a certain way.”

The Knock-Off Tank and Dress are currently only available in white, but a black version of the tank is coming next. “Hopefully this will send a message and that our customers will get value for money,” says Meltzer.

If the Pretties “Knock-Offs” became more popular than the originals, the brand would still be able to produce them at a profit, but Meltzer doesn’t think that will happen: “I think people really like the little details – and it’s a certain customer. And there are other counterfeits there.

As a small brand, Pretties also doesn’t pay influencers or seeds at the rate of competing brands, but it’s lucky to have a large number of high profile fans and customers like Chamberlain, Salem Mitchell, Sabina Socol, Devon Lee Carlson, Nicola Peltz and Doua Lipa. Meltzer handles everything social media herself, but hopes to hire someone to take over and spend more time working with influencers and stylists. She also wonders if the brand should invest more in TikTok, where she learned that Pretties aligns with an aesthetic called coquette-core.

Beyond boosting the brand’s digital presence and introducing a few more “outerwear” styles (trousers, shrunken hoodies), Meltzer intends to stay the course by keeping Pretties slow, local and independent.

“No matter what happens in the fashion world, Pretties will stay on track for those who love it, you know what I mean?” she says. “We hope to keep it real, small and authentic.”

