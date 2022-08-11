Amazon Canada Shoppers Say This $37 Dress Is “Super Flattering”





This “super flattering” dress is perfect for wedding season and is on sale (Photos via Amazon) Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share of purchases made through links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. If we’re being honest, we never need an excuse to buy a new dress (or any piece of clothing, for that matter). However, if you are prone to buyer’s remorse, Amazon Canada latest offer will give you the perfect justification to shop around. Currently, shoppers can save up to 20% on this “beautiful” V-Neck Midi Dress. Praised by critics as “truly flattering”, this lightweight dress is the perfect choice for late summer weddings and beyond. V-Neck Short Sleeve Midi Dress in Black (Photo via Amazon) From $37 $46 at Amazon The details This short sleeve floral dress is made from a soft and lightweight material, making it a great choice for late summer weddings or days out in the sun. Its flattering elasticated waist flatters your curves, and its matching removable belt gives you even more style options. The A-line dress comes in eight colors, including light blue and pink, and comes in sizes small to extra-large. “Really flattering” Across more than 200 reviews, the V-Neck Dress earned an average rating of 4.1 stars, with top marks for its lightweight fabric and flattering design. According to a five-star reviewer, the dress is “really flattering.” “I didn’t want to take it off,” they wrote. “It’s really pretty!” The customer, who notes that the dress fits her “perfectly”, says that she “ended up ordering [another] a” because they liked it so much. Short Sleeve V-Neck Floral Midi Dress in Blue (Photo via Amazon) From $37 $46 at Amazon “Love this dress,” wrote another reviewer. The user, who describes himself as having an ‘apple shape’, says it fits ‘in all the right places’ and ‘grazes the problem areas’. The V-neckline is “super flattering,” they add. Plus, there’s a snap closure if you prefer a “more modest look”. “Touches the problem areas” This dress is “charming”, echoes a third customer. The material is “excellent and durable” and “the fit is excellent”. It’s nice.” The story continues Despite a myriad of five-star reviews, some shoppers note that if you have a larger bust, you should consider going up a size. The top of the dress is “designed for women with smaller chests”, according to one user. Adding: “I will have to wear a camisole underneath.” The verdict Whether you’re shopping for a wedding, a late-summer party, or just because, Amazon shoppers call this floral V-neck dress “truly flattering” and “beautiful.” However, some reviewers suggest going up a size, especially if you have a larger bust. The reviews quoted above reflect the most current versions at the time of publication. Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! follow us on Twitter and instagram.

