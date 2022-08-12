Fashion
How to Style Men’s Loafers – 2022 Guide
In general, when we talk about fashion, the first thing that comes to mind is women’s fashion and style. However, the men’s fashion collection has grown almost as much as the women’s. Tailoring clothes to a specific situation, as well as combining colors, patterns and materials, is increasingly intriguing the male part of the population.
However, the appearance of a gentleman is not only given by the wardrobe a man wears, but also by the details he pays attention to. First, there are the shoes. Not everyone can wear the same pair of shoes the same way.
For example, men make the biggest mistake when they dare to combine loafers with different outfits. It’s not all a question of feeling, but to look classy, you need a certain knowledge in this sense.
Moccasins are a special pair of shoes with a slightly rounded heel and toe. They can be leather, leather or canvas. You can find them in almost any color, with or without laces or with or without laces.
One of the most famous brands that make all shoes by hand using a special technique, including moccasins, is Bruno Marc. This brand creates moccasins of different varieties so that every man can find the ideal pair for himself, which will make him an even greater gentleman. These are quality brand shoes that you can order at great prices. Discover their selection and experience the best shopping athttps://brunomarcshoes.com/collections/moccasins.
On the Internet, you can find various bloggers who teach us what is trendy and what is not. Fashion, as you know, is constantly changing, but some changes do not apply to wearing moccasins. There are standards to be met here. Experimenting with loafers is more or less forbidden, and if you’re not sure you’ve got a good fit, here are some tips for you. In the following text we will give you instructions on how to style men’s moccasins.
This is a valid guide for 2022.
1. Never wear loafers with socks
Although we are used to modern fashion combining the incompatible, socks and loafers cannot be combined at this time. Of course you can wear short socks that go up to take care of your moccasins, but they must not exceed your shoes. With moccasins, it is recommended that the ankle be visible.
If you are one of those people who like to break fashion rules and want to wear socks with these shoes, so be it. However, pay attention to the material and color of the socks. They should not overshadow the beauty of your shoes. So if you’re wearing socks, keep them in the background.
2. Match the loafers to the details
It is always a controversy which color of a moccasin to choose. If you want a really stylish look, the best advice is to match the color of the moccasin with the belt, watch or bag. It depends on what you are wearing on the given occasion. This way, the color of the moccasin, or even the color itself, will stand out even more. Even if you wear a fairly simple suit or a solid color t-shirt and pants, it will enhance your appearance and give the impression that you are a stylish man.
3. Color selection
The standard colors for moccasins are black or brown. Very often these standard colors become boring or obsolete. But be careful with this. Moccasins in these colors give the highest degree of elegance. Moreover, you can combine these two colors with almost any combination of clothes without making too many mistakes. Of course, they are also available in other brighter colors. Leather-colored moccasins are very popular. If properly blended with the rest of the outfit, they can really look glamorous. However, there is a very thin line between style and total failure in this sense.
If you’re not sure which one to choose, you definitely won’t go wrong with black loafers with no buckles or minimal details. You can wear these loafers casually, but also at a wedding or a cocktail party. In addition to the fact that they go with almost everything, they are almost invisible when they get dirty. The one thing you need to be aware of if this is your getaway is that they should never be worn with a coat or overcoat.
4. Shorts as an excellent choice
Summer canvas and even hollow moccasins are loved by everyone. You can wear them with or without socks, and they go well with almost any summer outfit. When it comes to shorts and loafers, most are skeptical that it’s OK. We suggest you try this and we’re sure you’ll feel good and comfortable. Serious cotton or denim shorts will go well with loafers.
However, here too we have some rules that should not be broken. First of all, don’t wear loafers with baggy gym shorts. This may seem very unflattering. Second rule: never wear long socks with loafers and shorts. No matter how “brave” you are in a fashion sense, don’t try this because you’ll be anything but stylish.
5. Say YES to the blazer
Although moccasins are more or less casual shoes, they always go well with a jacket. We are still talking about summer periods and light and comfortable moccasins. Yes, they go very well with the jacket, although at first glance it seems incompatible. If you want to feel casual at work or other occasion, please feel free to combine a blazer with these shoes.
The only advice I can give you in this regard is: you don’t have to button the blazer for the perfect look.
As you may have deduced from this text, there are indeed a large number of designs, materials and colors of moccasins. The choice is so large that you will surely find what you imagined for a certain occasion. Choose moccasins according to your style, but still respect certain fashion rules.
As we have already said, fashion is constantly changing. However, when it comes to moccasins, some standards persist. If you are unsure of making a good choice, we suggest that you choose the darkest possible moccasins in standard colors with a minimum of decorations. Moccasins do not tolerate experimentation, so think twice before you start choosing clothes.
