Photo: io9

Loungeflys Liz DeSilva, Vice President of Creactivate, and Derrick Baca, Vice President of Business Development and Merchandising, are the minds behind the iconic line of mini backpacks you see wearing almost everywhere, from conventions to theme parks to grocery stores. The versatility and images used on their products, including licensed franchises like star warsWonderAmblin, and stranger thingsmarked a new era of fandom fashion that goes beyond a black t-shirt with the logo slapped on it.

io9 recently caught up with the duo at San Diego Comic-Con talk about Loungeflys expanding as is part of the Funko family (which now also includes World) in front of his holiday releases.

Sabina Graves, io9: Loungefly has made strides with its brand of pop culture backpacks and recently with the addition of Stitch Shoppe. Can you tell us more about the next step for the company to make fandom fashionable and more inclusive?

Derrick Baca: The most important thing going forward is really transitioning from just an accessories company to a lifestyle brand. As we introduce Loungefly clothing, we have Stitch Shoppe clothing and Stickles SHoppe bags. We will be entering many categories in the future. I would say in general [with] the feminine type of handbags, was going to become more unisex. So we’re really going to take this Funko fandom from a fan of everything because we’ve been kind of niche.

Liz DeSilva: We want our fans to know the size and fit. So it’s really easy for them to grab their hoodie, grab their t-shirtgrab their dresseasy shopping.

G/O Media may receive a commission Save up to $300 Galaxy Z Fold4 Today, Samsung unveiled all the new additions to its Galaxy product line. Bundle a pair of Buds 2 Pro with a Watch5 or Watch5 Pro with the Z Fold4 to receive $300 in Samsung credit.

Tray: When we joined the [Funko] company a few years ago, inclusivity is a very, very important part of the entire Loungefly brand. We launched Stitch Shoppe, which now offers sizes from small to 4x, and Loungefly clothing [which] is more of that unisex fit at 3X size.

From Silva: It was the most heartbreaking thing for me about being at Disneyland and having the fans come and say, I love your mini backpacks, but they don’t fit me. And I’m like, It is unacceptable, right? So the first thing we did was we sat down with the production design, we looked at all of our crossbody bags and mini backpack lengths. They must suit everyone; didn’t make mini backpacks for a small group. We want our mini backpacks on everyone. So we made that adjustment. And I think one of the biggest things we’ve done is make all of our products inclusive. We must ensure that our backpacks are suitable for all of our customers. So it’s so important, we don’t I want someone to feel left out.

io9: Can you talk a bit more about the partnerships since being part of Funko and now with Mondo on the way, will that impact the synergy going forward?

Liz DeSilva: So obviously, Mondo has been part of the family for five years whole minutes and were so excited because they are obviously ultra creative. We were fans of Mondo long before this acquisition. Were going to be able to connect with them and see where it made sense, like, merge our teams and do some cool stuff. So while we don’t have anything to share at the moment, I think in the future you will obviously see something like our Pop Loungefly bags, where we use Funko artwork and bring Funko and Loungefly style together.

Tray: We’re teaming up with Funko and we’ll be doing exclusive P’sops that go with the bags. Tthe pipes are super rare because often there are only 3,000 at 4,000 units, where the pops are usually many more units. So these are always like the first to go.

io9: It’s great, since the lifestyle extends from accessories to clothing. Are we also thinking about interior decoration?

Tray: We tried here with blankets. We tried in glasses with, As, cups.

From Silva: You’ll start seeing new categories of accessories this fall that you don’t usually see at Loungefly. We branch out and do some Pieces exclusive to loungefly.com that go beyond a bag or backpack that got us excited.

io9: How did your early fandoms influence your career path?

Tray: My last name is Baca, I am a great human. My name has been Chewbacca since I was little. So star warsaAnd that made me grow in comics. I was a typical child who was raised by television. So all the Saturday morning cartoons, He-Man, Thundercats, G.I. Joe, all that. I was part of the the entertainment industry for about 25 years. So I was into the fashion for rave music, the bright colors of neon all that. I grew up in Utah, so I used to drive all the way to Melrose to go to the Red Balls and pick up all my rave gear. I walked into the retail store and the business owner actually just said, I love your look. You have to work here. And so I became a buyer for this company. And then I went and moved on to Hot Topic. I fell into it, but the fandom has always been what excites me. You don’t want to see our lodge [Baca and DeSilva are partners], our house is scary, it’s literally a museum. We allow ourselves too much because we collect everything. It’s part of what we do as a way of life, so it’s easier for us to translate it into products.

From Silva: So for me, I grew up like a huge disney princess fa; Snow White and Cinderella were my favorite girls[but I also had an] obsession with Disney, not just princesses. And I’ve always loved picture books. When I graduated from art school, I actually wanted to be a children’s book illustrator. I wanted to have my own fairy tales, my own characters. So I started working as a graphic designer for girls’ clothing companies, creating characters for their t-shirts and dresses. I fell in love with the clothing industry.

I went back to night school to learn more about sewing, textiles and fashion illustration. And I think it was that initial love of fairy tales and the happily ever after that really made me want to do this. I would say in terms of me as a creative and sort of becoming who I am: Lisa Frank [and the] amazing and colorful world she createdthis beautiful, whimsical world she created really, really inspired a lot of my early art. And so I was able to take my love of character illustration and translate it into clothing for all the people who love these stories.

Want more io9 news? Find out when to wait for the last wonder and star wars versions, what’s next for the DC Universe in Film and TVand everything you need to know about Dragon House and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.