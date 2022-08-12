Japanese street fashion magazine Mens Knuckle throws its latest punch and ends the crazy legacy of photo captions





So long,male joint! As adults, we tend to forget the little things we loved when we were kids and teenagers, as our tastes and interests change over time. Take the Men’s Knuckle magazine, for example. Famous for his shots of fashionable young men in formal attire accompanied by quirky cheesy and borderline captions like “My destination? To ask for the sun,” and “How much is the student discount at ‘Adult Station’?”this magazine was very popular with people who grew up in the mid to late 2000s. Nowadays, fewer and fewer people turn to magazines for fashion inspiration, so it fell to the roadside. Unfortunately, this means the quirky magazine disappears. After 18 years of monthly publication, publisher Taiyo Tosho decided to end the magazine, leaving many who read it as young people feeling sad and nostalgic. A typical page of male joint. This one says, “Gaia whispers to me to shine even brighter.” TL https://t.co/5ANFkLUzMd pic.twitter.com/LnQ7N7uSYO — (@yamada0221) August 4, 2022 male joint began publication in April 2004 under Million Publishing, and quickly became a success thanks to its clever use of well-placed cheese. In 2018, it was purchased by Taiyo Tosho, who continued publishing the magazine until it ended that year. The magazine has just released its latest edition, the September 2022 issue, in the form of a Street Fashion Style Book, featuring a collection of Japanese summer fashion. On the cover, the publication wrote: “Thank you guys!” in English, followed by a text of thanks: “After starting in April 2004 and continuing to serve multiple generations over the past 18 years, this is our final edition. It’s not much, but we’ve rounded up some of the best of what Men’s Knuckle left behind. Thank you very much everybody !!” The cover of the latest issue, which is also available digitally via Amazon Japan here. More magazine pages. Quotes include: “The norm is that it should be written in ‘bold’ but read as ‘European'” (top right) and “Come with me wherever you want. I will keep you close to intelligence” (at the bottom right). # pic.twitter.com/JhNEhD8E46 — (@hirosaunaikitai) August 4, 2022 Fans of the magazine took to Twitter to express their own gratitude to the magazine: “Thank you, Men’s Knuckle! It’s been fun all these years…”

“Is it over? I always thought whoever came up with these slogans was a genius.

“Men’s Knuckle is ending? I’m impressed that it lasted this long, even though it followed me throughout my youth, so I have to say I’m a bit sad.

“Goodbye Men’s Knuckle… I relied on you a lot during my university studies.”

” Shit. I read it all the time. I think it was Ryoma Saegami whose hair caught my attention?

“What?!? It was like my bible years ago. How sad.”

“I never really used it as a reference for fashion, but I remember thinking it was an interesting magazine.”

“I loved their slogans. I used them in my daily life. Unfortunately, it’s a new era where people turn to social media first for fashion inspiration, so it’s hard for fashion magazines like male joint find a place in today’s world. But while people can now turn to Instagram and Twitter to find their next outfit, who will now cheer us up with fun quotes like “My charisma is so wild even Ouroboros loves it”? It’s a sad day. Source: SnapMode Going through Yahoo! New Going through Hachima Kiko, Twitter/#

Top picture: On my way

Insert picture: Amazon Japan/MAN’S KNUCKLE Would you like to be informed of the latest SoraNews24 articles as soon as they are published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter! Like that: As Loading…

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://soranews24.com/2022/08/12/japanese-mens-street-fashion-magazine-popular-for-its-funny-photo-captions-ends-publication/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos