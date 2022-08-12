Love at second sight: Pre-loved fashion gets a boost following eBay x Love Island partnership





Demand for second-hand clothes has skyrocketed thanks to eBay Partnership with the British reality show “Love Island”. After coming under fire for promoting a polluting industry, the dating show dropped fast fashion partners I Saw it First and Missguided for its eighth series. The cost of living crisis coupled with a growing awareness of the environmental impact of clothing has made Love Island’s public of 5 million receptive to the move. How has Love Island’s partnership with eBay impacted the second-hand clothing market? Less than a month after the series launched, e-commerce platform eBay reported a 700% increase in searches for “pre-loved fashion”. Similarly, on Google, searches for “used clothes on eBay” increased by 756% over the previous month, while searches for “used clothes” increased by 660%. In response, sellers also flooded the platform. Live eBay listings increased by 1,026% in the three months following the announcement of the partnership with Love Island, according to e-commerce analysts Optiseller. Since then, the number of registrations has been consistently higher than at the beginning of the year. Buying second-hand clothes has become a choice rather than a necessity As Buyers Grow More Ethically awarebuying second-hand has become more than an exercise in saving money. More than half of UK shoppers feel guilty when they spend money on products that aren’t from a sustainable or ethical brand, according to eBay’s annual “Shop for Change” report. The survey of over 2,000 consumers also reveals that 65% of shoppers stop to think about sustainability before making a purchase, while 50% want to buy more regularly from ethical brands or sustainability to their heart Amid the growing cost of living crisis, price remains an important factor, with 60% of consumers saying cost is the factor most important to them when shopping. How did Love Island’s partnership with eBay work? Love Island is watched by millions of Britons through its evening prime time slot. On this year’s series, contestants wore pre-loved eBay items, sourced from a shared wardrobe at the iconic Love Island villa, and styled by celebrities stylist Amy Bannerman. For the duration of the series, eBay curated an Islanders-inspired style edition outfits on their site, as well as the Love Island app. Why is fast fashion such a problem? fast mode sells low-cost clothing that is made cheaply – and often unethically. She surfs the catwalk trends, encouraging consumers to renew their wardrobe each season. According to the United Nations Environment Programme, we buy 60% more clothes today than in 2000. Each item is kept for only half as long. The fashion industry is the second consumer of the water and is responsible for 2-8% of the global market carbon emissions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.euronews.com/green/2022/08/11/love-at-second-sight-pre-loved-fashion-sees-boost-following-ebay-x-love-island-partnership The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos