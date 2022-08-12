Fashion
Axtell Park School in Sioux Falls will implement uniforms and dress code
Students at a school in Sioux Falls will have to start wearing uniforms to comply with a new standard dress code when classes resume on August 25.
Those in the Axtell Park building, which houses a program for middle and high school students the district determines are most at risk of not graduating,” will be required to begin wearing uniforms on the first day of school.
Axtell Park transitioned from a regular college ending in the 2013–14 school year to alternative housing programs the following year. The Axtell Parks FLEX program is one of the school sites with the highest poverty rates in the district, according to the South Dakota Department of Education’s free and reduced lunch calculations.
According to a copy of the dress code provided by a parent at Axtell Park, students will be required to wear blue, black or khaki trousers without holes, and a gray Axtell t-shirt, long-sleeved shirt or sweatshirt, which will be provided . Other shirts will be available for purchase at the office for $4.50 for a t-shirt, $8.50 for a long-sleeved shirt, or $11.50 for a sweatshirt.
Leggings, shorts, writing on pants, and wearing a sweatshirt or shirt over or under the Axtell shirt are not permitted.
The dress code will not impact attendees of the Joe Foss program at Axtell Park, district spokeswoman DeeAnn Konrad said. The Joe Foss Program is an alternative option for high school students that offers an individualized, alternative approach to help ensure students graduate from high school through a hybrid education model.
Konrad said the dress code and other changes are being implemented to help students, especially those with behavioral issues, graduate.
“Over the past two years, we have reviewed our practices and structures for students with significant behavioral issues,” she said. “Improvements are being implemented to help them stay on track to complete high school and graduate. This is one of the strongest themes that emerged from the parent feedback we received l last year support children who are struggling to graduate.”
What happens if students don’t follow the new dress code?
High school students who violate the dress code will not be allowed in the building beyond the main office, where they can call a family member to bring them appropriate clothing. Middle school students who do not adhere to the dress code will not be permitted to enter class and their parents or guardians will be contacted to bring the appropriate clothing.
After:Black students have alleged hair discrimination. Now the Sioux Falls school dress codes will change.
After three dress code violations, an issue resolution meeting will be scheduled with parents to address concerns about dress code compliance, according to the policy sent to students and families at Axtell Park on July 14 by Dean Brianna Copley. school students.
Holona Fast Horse, an Axtell parent, said it wasn’t fair that Axtell students were being bullied into complying with a new uniform policy this school year.
No other school in this district requires students to wear uniforms, she said. These children deserve to be treated the same as the rest of their peers.
Lena Peters, an Axtell parent, said the introduction of a new uniform removes the individuality of the pupils and creates new stereotypes for them.
The bad kid image couldn’t be further from the truth, Peters said. Additionally, the large number of children with sensory processing issues (in school) now only have a few days to adapt to new fabrics, textures, colors or deal with the consequences; it is unreasonable and thoughtless.
What else is changing at Axtell? Mental health support, for a
Asked about the dress code and other changes coming to Axtell Park this school year, Konrad pointed to a June 13 school board presentation on the subject by Assistant Superintendent Jamie Nold.
Nolds’ presentation did not include information about the new dress code, but did include information about an ongoing review since spring 2020 of Axtells’ student placement programs.
In the two years since this review began, the district has decided on improvements to help students with significant behavioral issues stay on track to graduate high school and graduate. explained Konrad.
Two committees, one for the middle school and one for the high school, each brought together 17 people from school administration, central administration, contractors, counsellors, teachers and success coordinators who all identified what is needed to benefit Axtell students, all of whom have toured or visited similar programs, including one at Lincoln Public Schools in Lincoln, Nebraska.
After:‘Give me something’: Councilor demands proof of diversity changes at 2nd budget hearing
Committees have identified that students need mental health and counseling support, a structured day, additional electives, support for classrooms and teachers, and a better defined orientation and integration process for success.
To address student mental health, Nold said Axtell will use a community partnership with Avera Behavioral Health to hire two interns and a supervisor who are all mental health therapists to attend school three partial days each week to provide mental health therapy sessions to students. .
Nold also said the district has placed an additional school psychologist, school social worker and school counselor at Axtell, who will provide mental health and academic support, daily social skills classes and direct counseling respectively. students.
More changes coming to Axtell this school year
Konrad said improvements at Axtell include core teaching schedules, leadership and accountability structures, new dress code, and opportunities for students to take more diverse subjects.
Peters said she disagreed with the way the administration distributed information about major changes coming to Axtell this school year during meetings held at the school on August 2 and 9.
Removing programs designed to support our students, restructuring the school and intentionally hiding from parents and students is in my view shameful, she said. We are meant to be a team. That’s not how a team works. Ultimately, our children suffer when there are breaks in this proportion.
After:Sioux Falls School District Names Fifth Grade Teacher Pettigrew 2022 Teacher of the Year
Other changes mentioned by Nold in his June 13 report include the reintegration and orientation process; additional courses, programs and electives as in afrt; increased security measures; additional buses; better use of Joe Foss and GED programs, and more.
The new ongoing cost of the changes will be $280,000, according to Nolds’ presentation, $200,000 of which will be offset by moving students who are currently placed in the Summit Oaks day program, which helps students in grades 6-12. year with their academic, social and behavioral skills. , to Axtell, then interrupting this program.
Nold also said one-time professional development, programming changes, and training totaling $150,000 will be paid for through ESSER funds.
Support staff will be at Axtell Park to model and coach staff with students in classrooms from August 29 to 31, and from November 2022 to June 2023 there will be two coaching visits to support shift fidelity. program, according to Presentation by Nolds.
We believe all students deserve the best opportunities, Konrad said in a statement. Regular attendance, positive behavior and self-image, and a strong focus on academic achievement are critical factors for students who participate in behavior programs at Axtell Park, now and in the future.
Sources
2/ https://www.argusleader.com/story/news/education/2022/08/11/axtell-park-school-sioux-falls-south-dakota-implement-uniforms-dress-code/10303145002/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Top 25 Emerging Technologies: Which Will Live Up to the Hype? August 12, 2022
- Imran Khan condemns arrest of wife of Shahbaz Gills aide August 12, 2022
- Trump’s world gripped by anger, fear and a host of conspiracies over the FBI search August 12, 2022
- Drought looms in southwest England faces exceptional wildfire risk August 12, 2022
- Small earthquake detected in the Saint Lawrence River near Bay Como August 12, 2022