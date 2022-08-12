Fashion
Berridge wins New York State Amateur in record fashion
Berridge wins New York State Amateur in record fashion
The final round of the 99th New York State Men’s Amateur Championship ended in a record-breaking performance Thursday at Onondaga Golf & Country Club in Fayetteville, NY. First-time winner Charlie Berridge of Wykagyl Country Club broke the New York State men’s amateur record for the lowest total score in championship history with a 14-under performance over four innings.
The Westchester native entered the final 36 holes at Onondaga Golf & Country Club on Thursday at 7 under, level with RaNic Nic Whittaker Golf Clubs. Berridge took a one-stroke lead after the third inning Thursday morning, recording seven birdies in the process.
INTERVIEW: Listen to the 99th #NYSMensAm champion Charlie Berridge of Wykagyl CC, who won the Ganson Depew Cup in record fashion this week in Onondaga.
Total coverage: https://t.co/qXQjy19uLi pic.twitter.com/C5TKhbCAoo
– New York State Golf Association. (@NYSGA1923) August 12, 2022
Elsewhere on the course, Brook-Lea Country Clubs Jason Lohwater was at a low. He shot a third round 66 to make it tight going into the fourth and final round of the afternoon.
Lohwater entered the fourth round just one stroke behind Berridge but took the lead after birdie No. 3 and Berridge bogey No. 2.
Lohwaters’ only major slip in the final round came in the form of a double bogey on the par-3 eighth and from that point he would never regain the lead.
Berridge, who is a member of the University of California men’s golf team, birdied an impressive four on the back nine to retire and claim the championship by three strokes.
He shot a 270 and broke the par record which was ten years after Dominic Bozzellis’ mark in 2012 at Elmira. Lohwater would have tied the record if Berridge hadn’t smashed it.
Whittaker was in contention for much of the day but couldn’t keep pace with the onslaught of birdies that Berridge produced. Neither was River Oaks Golf Clubs James Blackwell, who was tied for third after the first two rounds. He finished tied for fifth at 4 under 280.
I started this morning, I played the back nine really well all day, the putter was working,” Berridge said.
Berridge is the second Scarsdale High School product in as many years to win this event, following James Allen in 2021.
I was very proud of [Allen] when he won last year, and I came here thinking it would be nice to have back-to-back Scarsdale High School guys winning,” Berridge said. We have a little friendly rivalry, so it feels good that he gives me the trophy.
Lohwater finished at 11-under 273, four strokes ahead of Whittaker, who finished third.
I’ve worked really hard this summer and haven’t always played so well in my events,” Lohwater said. It’s the one you look forward to at the end of the year. It’s a really prestigious event and it feels good to play as I know I can.
Shane Broad stayed in the mix on the final day shooting a 68 in the third round. But the Crag Burn Golf Club member shot a 2 of 73 in his final round to drop to fourth in the tournament.
Tied with Blackwell was Matthew Ferrari of the Metropolis Country Club. He shot 71 and 70 on Thursday to finish in fifth place.
Jiarong Liu of Irondequoit Country Club tied for seventh. In the morning, he posted one of the tournament’s lowest rounds with 65 to push up the standings, followed by a final round of 76 and a 1-under 283 total.
2021 champion Allen of Scarsdale Golf Club also finished at 283.
The 20 lowest golfers and ties earn a bye into next year’s 100th NYS Men’s Amateur Championship, to be held at Wykagyl Country Club in New Rochelle.
For the final 36 holes, the course played to 6,638 yards and a par of 71.
ABOUT New York State Amateur
This championship is a 72-hole stroke play competition over three days. The course will be cut after 36 holes to the lowest 40 players and ties. Entries will be limited to male amateur golfers who enjoy membership privileges at clubs owned by the New York State Golf Association or who are associate members of the NYSGA.
View Full Tournament Information
Sources
2/ https://www.amateurgolf.com/golf-tournament-news/29116/Berridge-wins-New-York-State-Amateur-in-record-breaking-fashion
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Top 25 Emerging Technologies: Which Will Live Up to the Hype? August 12, 2022
- Imran Khan condemns arrest of wife of Shahbaz Gills aide August 12, 2022
- Trump’s world gripped by anger, fear and a host of conspiracies over the FBI search August 12, 2022
- Drought looms in southwest England faces exceptional wildfire risk August 12, 2022
- Small earthquake detected in the Saint Lawrence River near Bay Como August 12, 2022