Hey, quick question: Is “Vogue” trying to revive fashion night?





Photo: Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic Welcome to our section “Hello, small question,where we investigate seemingly random occurrences in the fashion and beauty industries. Enjoy! Dust off your Litas and get out your Dannijo necklaces, because 2009 is back! Well, sort of. Thursday, vogue announcement “vogue World: New York,” an outdoor fashion show and street fair he will hold during New York Fashion Week in September, in honor of the publication’s 130th anniversary. The event will be open to the public and also streamed live, and it’s also a chance for various fashion brands to participate in sponsorship opportunities — which, in some ways, is reminiscent of Fashion’s Night Out. The show itself will take place on September 12 and will feature looks from the fall 2022 collections of brands such as Gucci, Valentino, Dior, Balenciaga, as well as American brands such as Tory Burch, Ralph Lauren, Michael Kors, Bode and Brother Vellies. . , among others. Parts will be modeled by vogue-models and celebrities approved. There will also be a purchasable street fair, where stalls will sell limited edition pieces specially made for the occasion; retailers such as Mytheresa, Net-a-Porter, Nordstrom, Ssense and Moda Operandi will also bring apparel and accessories for sale, with a portion of proceeds going to the CFDA/vogue Fashion fund. Scroll to continue Guests will be a mix of industry insiders and consumers, who can purchase tickets online, which range in price from $130 to $3,000. Each level comes with different perks, such as personal encounters with vogue editors for the most expensive “Front Row” package. Student tickets are free for those who are vogue Club members, which requires a $25/month subscription. Those who belong to the club also get early access to tickets. For those who remember Fashion’s Night Out, the New York Fashion Week event vogue helped launch in 2009 (then dropped in 2013), there are hints of familiarity here. Like FNO, vogue The world will be open to the public, include plenty of branding and sponsorship opportunities for a variety of fashion businesses, and carry the promised appeal of models, celebrities and vogue Staff. It also comes at a time when the industry – and the global economy – are facing looming financial uncertainty. Part of FNO’s initial impetus was recession; it was seen as an opportunity to strengthen the industry, promote American fashion, and entice people to shop. vogue, however, touts the 2022 event as simply a triumphant moment for the publication and New York fashion. “Fashion changes and vogue is doing something special to celebrate – a fashion show and street fair that captures the creative spirit of our community now. New York is the perfect place for that – a city as bustling, vibrant and revitalized as fashion is today,” said Anna Wintour, Chief Content Officer, Condé Nast and Global Editorial Director, vogue, through a press release. “In many ways, New York is Fashion. It’s a magnet for those with a deep love of fashion and we wanted to honor that. It is also a party in which the public can participate everywhere.” For more information, visit Vogue.world. Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for Fashionista’s daily newsletter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fashionista.com/2022/08/vogue-world-2022-announcement The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos