Disney Dress Code Continues To Be Violated, Fan Outfit Planning Service Can Help

“Feeling overwhelmed planning your outfits for your Disney vacation? asked TikToker ouawardrobe, “We can help you.”

That’s exactly the service provided by Once Upon A Wardrobe, an outfit-planning company with the goal of “styling your next vacation.”

Anyone who has visited the Disney parks has likely witnessed a matching tour group, moving in unison or posing for photos donning personalized shirts. Some contain Disney puns, some include family names and travel dates, some are inspired by popular Disney characters, and the list goes on.

With this, Ashlie Henderson and Lauren Hoesly saw an opportunity to put their love for style and all things Disney to good use. They created a company called Once Upon A Wardrobe, with a Youtube channel and one TikTok Account where they post videos like the one seen below for just over three thousand subscribers in hopes of publicizing their offerings.

There are currently two custom services listed on their website. The “Minnie” look is priced at $15 and the full look is priced at $20. The details are listed as follows:

The Minnie look allows you to select the 3 specific items you want us to look for. It can be a shirt, a necklace and ears, or any combination of pieces you need. This may be the perfect option for someone who already knows or has a lot of components they would like to bring on their trip and just want us to fill in the blanks! The Full Look is made up of a full outfit of clothes, shoes, bags, jewelry, hair accessories, etc. virtually assembled. The sky’s the limit, and you’ll be able to select exactly what you’re looking for in the style survey. Along with the Minnie look and the complete look, we always include a slide of magical extras made up of fun bonus items!

Potential customers first select a service and then complete a style survey to allow the company to best incorporate an individual’s style into their selections.

Looks are styled, curated virtually, and then returned to clients for viewing within 10-15 business days. Virtual stylist meetings are available at no additional cost, or clients can choose to simply receive an email with their results, along with a PDF containing links to purchase their selections if they decide to go ahead.

There is no obligation to purchase any of the Once Upon A Wardrobe recommendations, as the service is considered complete with delivery of the custom outfit list. Their services are not limited to Disney guests, but are available to anyone planning a vacation and needing assistance with packing.

While a service like this may seem like overkill to some, it looks like others could benefit from Ashlie and Lauren’s help as there has been an increase in dress code violations lately.

A photo of a guest wearing a vulgar shirt at Disneyland recently circulated on social media, and fans were upset to see such an outfit in the historically family-friendly environment.

Other dress code violations are committed for safety reasons or because a guest has imitated a character costume too closely in their wardrobe choice.

Either way, dress code violations are taken seriously by Disney parks and handled on a case-by-case basis, something that once upon a time might help hopeful guests avoid.

Learn more about the Disney dress code

The Disney website urges Guests should dress comfortably for the parks while using their own “discretion and common sense”, bearing in mind that good walking shoes should be considered and shirts are always required.

Disney also lists inappropriate attire on its website, including, but not limited to:

Costumes and costume masks, which cannot be worn by visitors 14 years of age or older.

Exceptions:Specific Halloween and Christmas events.Some outfits inspired by Star Wars.

Clothing with objectionable material, including obscene language or graphics.

Excessively torn clothes.

Clothing which by its nature exposes excessive parts of the skin which may be considered inappropriate for a home environment.

Clothing that touches or drags the floor.

Multi-layered garments are searched upon entry.

Objectionable tattoos.

For those who violate their dress code, Disney “reserves the right to refuse admission or remove anyone wearing attire deemed inappropriate or attire that may detract from the experience of other guests.”

Would you hire an outfit planning company for your next vacation? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!