Men’s Trends: Spring/Summer 2023: Lizard Lounge





Perhaps as an antidote to two years of sweats and tees, European menswear designers suggested an upgrade to indoor-outdoor apparel, showing pajama silhouettes, including baggy pants and matching printed tops with shorts. Here are the ten best of the show. Amiri Paris

Image: Courtesy of Amiri SS23 Mike Amiris’ past designs are rooted in denim clothing, but his SS23 collection has expanded to include a variety of styles. There were several matching top and bottom combinations. Look 9 consisted of a striped shirt tucked into striped shorts, both with the Amiri logo, shown under a sleek blue overcoat. Bianca SaundersParis

Image: Courtesy of Bianca Saunders SS23 The British-Jamaican designer presented several flowing designs, including several pairs of matching sets in a silky finished fabric. Look 12 consisted of a brown top with an asymmetrical draped front over brown pants. Charlotte Barrera London

Image: Courtesy of Carlota Barrera SS23 A trip to Cuba in December 2021 was the starting point for the Spring/Summer 2023 collection by Spanish-born designer Carlota Barreras. This included references to the traditional guayabera shirt. Look 10 was a long-sleeved blue and white striped shirt inspired by pajamas and matching Bermuda shorts, shown with socks and loafers. Dhruv Kapoor Milan

Image: Courtesy of Dhruv Kapoor SS23 Kapoor made history as the first Indian designer to walk the runway during Milan Men’s Fashion Week. Look 14 consisted of an oversized blue pinstripe shirt with a drawstring waist and matching thigh-length shorts. Both were adorned with decals. Dries van NotenParis

Image: Courtesy of Dries van Noten SS23 Dries Van Noten said he researched male subcultures to take inspiration from SS23. Garage scene hustlers, cowboys, sleeping dreamers, he said. Hence some puffy pajama-like styles. For look 11, the designer showed fully striped pants with an extra wide elastic waistband, a white tank top and a black zip-front jacket. Family First Milan

Image: Courtesy of Family First SS23 For this season, the brand presented an I Love Milano-themed collection, a fusion of Italian sartorial savoir-faire with contemporary American style. There were several engravings alluding to the Sicilian summer. For example, Look 11 was a cream silk shirt and pant, both embellished with a citrus placed print. Federico China Milan

Image: Courtesy of Federico Cina SS23 For the SS23 collection, Federico Cinas’ design was inspired by a trip to his Italian hometown and a color story influenced by the salt marshes of nearby Cervia. Look 32 included a loose blue, yellow, white and brown striped shirt contrasted with white, beige and blue pants. Emporio Armani Milano

Image: Courtesy of Emporio Armani SS23 Returning to the catwalks for the first time in a few seasons, the SS23 collection was filled with many traditional Armanis design codes, like relaxed layered suits, while experimenting with fresh prints and colors. The 91 look showed casual drawstring linen trousers in ivory, green and rust wide striped trousers. Givenchy-Paris

Image: Courtesy of Givenchy SS23 Among heavy logo sweatshirts, gorpcore styles and relaxed suits, Matthew Williams showed off some pajama-inspired shirt and short combinations. For Look 38, he showed pinstriped double-layered shirts and shorts with the Givenchy logo in a tiny all-over print; a matching cap and gloves complete the look. Rhude Paris

Image: Courtesy of Rhude SS23 With a penchant for luxury, Rhuigi Villaseor elevated his vision of streetwear in a collection titled New Money. The show stayed true to its West Coast roots, with a variety of relaxed silhouettes. Look 30 consisted of black and burgundy striped pajamas with white piping and a contrasting striped dressing gown.

