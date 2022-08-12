Dress to Impress | News, Sports, Jobs





MARSHALL — Animal handling skills are something you always need in the 4-H show arena — but the youngsters lining up outside the llama barns on Thursday afternoon also needed style. “You all look fantastic,” said Mary Beth Sinclair, 4-H Llamas Project Manager, as the group of 4-H members prepared to enter the arena at the Lyon County Fairgrounds. The 4-H’ers had each dressed up a llama or alpaca in a homemade outfit for this year’s llama costume contest. A large crowd cheered as the contestants circled the ring. Llamas and alpacas were dressed up as everything from pirates to fairy tale characters. 4-H members have said they find inspiration for their llama costumes in a variety of places. “My brother was obsessed with superheroes” said Leighton Porter. She said it gave her the idea to dress up as Batman and Robin with her llama Rosie. Annabel Coudron said part of her costume inspiration came from a school trip to see the musical “Nasty.” Coudron disguised as Glinda, while a flowing black “dress,” pointed hat and colorful hood transformed Reggie the llama into Elphaba, the green-skinned witch. Madison Gehrke turned to the TV show “Home Improvement” for costume ideas. “I knew I wanted to do something since the 90s” said Gehrke. She entered the arena dressed as Tim “the tool-man” Taylor, while leading a clad flannel “Al-Paça Borland.” The llama costume contest is judged based on factors such as how much of a llama the costume covers and how well the animal handles the disguise, Sinclair said. She was impressed by the outfits imagined by the members of the Lama project. “They are very creative this year” she says. 4-H members said it can be difficult to dress a llama or an alpaca. “She was fine. She was a bit stubborn.” Porter said he dressed Rosie for the show. “Have you ever tried to put your children in Sunday clothes? It’s like that “, Josh Michals said to put on a llama in a costume. “It’s different for every lama,” said Gehrke. She said sometimes it helps to have someone to talk to the lama and calm him down while you dress him. “Just Keep Them Calm” said Gehrke. Today’s breaking news and more to your inbox

