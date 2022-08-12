Issey Miyake Obituary | Fashion

The 1960s often attempted to imagine the future of clothing. Take a look at designer Hardy Amies’ wardrobe for the Stanley Kubricks film 2001: A Space Odyssey, period pieces unmistakably from 1968. Miyake was working on his first knit pieces of clothing constructible to be superimposed at will. Their seemingly simple shapes are soft, and their new synthetic yarns friendly. They haven’t dated once and still seem to be the future.

Miyake, who died at the age of 84, always said he was not interested in fashion, only in design for a living. He cared about the relationships between people and the fabric enveloping and enveloping their bodies, the fibers and techniques of fabrics. Its simplicity referenced ancient principles of Japanese clothing, rectangles of the loom folded and assembled into garments, and forward, computer-controlled processes for its 2000 A-PoC (A Piece of Cloth) line, which extruded tubular tissue. that wearers could carve into seamless garments.

Miyake viewed craftsmanship and the development of chemistry and technology with the same curiosity that his polyester Bao Bao bags are hard plates on a mesh backing, strong yet flexible like samurai armor. He was an early adopter of digital design for large-scale manufacturing by computerized machinery. The more precise and perfect the repeatable process, the closer it came to craftsmanship.

His most successful concept, Pleats Please, owes its tree bark-set aesthetic to the ancient Greek linen garments imitated by Mariano Fortunywith its draped dresses of the 1910s, and its relatively affordable price for the new pleating machines that overheat the polyester texture with a memory.

Models present a Pleats Please dress as part of the Issey Miyakes Fall/Winter 1995 ready-to-wear collection in Paris. Photo: Patrick Kovarik/AFP/Getty Images

Hundreds of pleated costumes from Miyakes for William Forsythes The Loss of Small Detail at the Frankfurt Ballet in 1991 also fueled the experience, and when the lines were launched in 1993, the dancer models extracted every joule of kinetic energy from the swirling of these clothes; Irving Penn happily photographed them. In turn, Miyake outfits became gala favorites for ballerinas and classical musicians, guaranteed not to crush when the conductor hugged them. Architects appreciated it too. Its most famous loyal customer was Apples Steve Jobs, who specified to the millimeter the length of the sleeves of the many black turtlenecks he ordered.

Miyake investigated the materials and enthused saying: The material for clothes is limitless: anything can make clothes. This included wood cellulose from his 1963 student designs for the Toyo Rayon Company; pineapple fiber and rubber; paper, rattan, and bamboo that a traditional craftsman wove into the Miyake bodice that Artforum magazine featured on its cover in 1982, the first garment he deemed worthy of the honour.

A star creation for Issey Miyake during the fall-winter 1999-2000 ready-to-wear collections. Photography: Pierre Verdy/EPA

Above all, he had an unusual respect for materials derived from fossil fuels, seeing plastic, nylon and all polys not as cheap disposable substitutes for natural substances, but as having unique properties themselves, polyfibers that he developed with adventurous makers were machine washable, dimensionally stable, stretchy and gentle on the skin. High-tech production processes have reduced yarn and fabric waste; his clothes were visually timeless and made to last physically. Miyake never considered hydrocarbons as infinite resources to be burned. Their complex chemistry and potential uses were invaluable, with the warmth of vanished suns crafting clothing and ingredients for its water-themed fragrances, beginning with L’Eau d’Issey in 1992. In the 21st century, its Tokyo Reality Lab has recycled plastic bottle caps into durable, wearable products. cloth.

The Lab was Miyakes’ bustling old age project, after he handed over responsibility for the design of eight main lines, including decoration, and the management of international sales and stores, to personally chosen successors in the 2000s (his company remains privately owned). As well as being a crucial research and development center and liaison base with craftsmen, machine builders, suppliers and digital experimenters, it was a design academy, where the staff who had accompanied it since he opened his original design studio in 1970 shared his expertise. with young recruits. His favorite word and longtime practice was monozukurithe making of things, which meant much more than making.

A-PoC Le Feu, by Issey Miyake and Dai Fujiwara, 1999, an example of Miyakes A-PoC (A Piece of Cloth) concept of extruded tubular fabric that wearers could cut into seamless garments. Photography: Yasuaki Yoshinaga/A-PoC Le Feu, Issey Miyake

Miyake did not expect to reach old age. He was born in Hiroshima, the son of an army officer and a teacher, and evacuated to a nearby small town during World War II. On August 6, 1945, at 8:15 a.m., he was in elementary school when he saw the flash of the atomic bomb that destroyed Hiroshima. Seven-year-old Miyake left alone for the family home, 2.3 km from the center of the explosion, in search of his mother among the dead and dying.

She had survived, badly burned, and died three years later, after treating him for osteomyelitis, the radiation sickness he had contracted and crippled him. What drove Miyake to grow up in an impoverished and slowly rebuilding city was painting too poor to buy brushes, he worked there with his fingers and the bridge of peace, with Isamu Noguchi’s deep concrete balustrade symbolizing the future, which he crossed on his way to painting lessons. Older classmates from Hiroshima Kokutaiji High School, some of whom died young of radiation sickness, told Miyake about Noguchi, who became his hero (and later, his friend). Miyake thought he would die young too, so he took a chance on being a designer.

Pictures in magazines of his sisters interested him in clothing, but it was not a possible male subject of study in 1950s Japan, and to appease his father, he took graphic design classes at the Tama University of the Arts in Tokyo. As a student, he wrote in 1960 to the secretariat of the World Design Conference, held in Japan that year, wanting to know why clothes were not part of his program.

Growing up just outside Hiroshima, Issey Miyake witnessed the explosion of an atomic bomb in 1945 in his city, aged 7. His mother died three years later, after being badly burned, and he suffered from radiation-related illness. Photograph: Kim Kyung Hoon/Reuters

There was nowhere to study couture, so once Japan allowed foreign travel on a shoestring budget, he traveled to Paris in 1965 to take a course at the Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture. and did an internship with Guy Laroche and Hubert de Givenchy. The significant Parisian education, however, was the student protests of 1968, revolted against the haute bourgeoisie, the habitual clientele of couture. Miyake sided with the students, wanting to create clothes that were both wilder and more useful for ordinary people, unconstrained by age, size, gender, or fit.

Miyake went to New York in 1969 as an assistant to Geoffrey Beene, to learn about mass production. But in 1970, another bout of radiation sickness sent him back to Tokyo for treatment, where friends lent him money to start Miyake Design Studio. In her remarkable debut show in Tokyo, a model stripped off many layers until she was naked, a scandal that alarmed her sponsors and highlighted her originality.

In 1973, he began to parade in Paris, distinctly different from the other Japanese designers who arrived there. His regular collections of sculpted high-end clothing were spectacular, but the real fun came with a shift in focus to volume-production ready-to-wear lines in the 1990s. They brought him closer to his ideal clientele and old fashioned.

In addition to the Reality Lab, retired Miyake established Japan’s first design museum, 21_21 Design Sight, in Tokyo with architect Tadao Ando, ​​its wraparound steel roof based on a piece of fabric. Miyakes’ own creations have been exhibited and collected by museums, including in London, New York and Paris. Japan awarded him its Order of Culture in 2010.

Miyake kept his childhood heartaches private until 2009, and kept his personal life secret: his closest companions were his co-workers, including studio president Midori Kitamura, a former model.