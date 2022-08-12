Jurnee Smollett wears lace mini dress and pumps to ‘Dayshift’ premiere – Footwear News

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jurnee Smollett opted for a bold look for her red carpet appearance at the Los Angeles premiere of “Day Shift” on Wednesday night.

She opted for an edgy look for the occasion, escaping the film’s vampire aesthetic with a short bob haircut with a side part. Her eyes shone with fierce mascara and eyeliner, which matched her haircut. The ‘Lovecraft Country’ actress wore a mini dress with lots of details.

The mesh fabric of her dress coexisted with the black stripes that crackled on the fabrics. The high-necked garment used an element of lace all over, as the flowers were more evident at the beginning of the dress which faded at the end. The sleeves of her dress were layered in petals, another addition to the well-matched outfit. The bold aesthetic of the garment came from the almost transparent qualities that lace and transparency brought. Since the dress had so many features, it was obvious that it didn’t require so many accessories.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – AUGUST 10: Netflix's 'Day Shift' World Premiere held at Regal Cinemas LA Live Stadium 14 on August 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California, United States.

However, the actress knew how to highlight the dress, since she associated it with a set of jewels. She wore the EFFY bijoux white and gold diamond ring for her rings, as well as the dome and tourbillon rings from the EF collection. For her wrists, Smollett wore Sara Weinstock’s Lucia Cascade Stacking Bands. The soft feel of the jewelry brought sophistication to her look and a poised appeal.



CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA

A dress like this deserves a simple yet classic heel to keep the outfit high-end and sophisticated. Black pointed toe pumps are perfect as they have immense versatility and can go with many different occasions. For this premiere, the different textures of Smollett’s dress were perfectly diluted with her pair of pumps as she kept the look of black cohesive and brought her own edge.