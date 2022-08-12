Fashion
How to Style the Best 1970s Menswear Basics
by Burt Reynolds mustache. leather jacketPants that remind you that you have a penis [Jim Morrison has entered the chat]When box chain Shine between the chest hair curls of the ultra-low V-neck. His 1970s fashion for men has a lot to love about transgenders. David Bowie Style To jim kelly micro shorts enter the dragon, Because it was a time of color, individuality, and laid-back sexiness. Unsurprisingly, Gen Z is beginning to advocate a return to their 1970s himbo aesthetic.
“Instead of going to therapy” The audio from the TikTok video below says“Just walking around dressed like a 70s cult leader appeases the power of mystery and conspiracy.” It’s appropriate (and the aesthetic of the style is fate of god), obsessed with 10 years Made gender binaries more flexible (and covered in fringe) more than ever.
We’re not saying you should under-therapy, corduroy button When flared pantsputting together the perfect 70s Himbo capsule wardrobe is a great tool for fall with the added benefit of a retail-induced serotonin boost. If you really want to invest paris night suitbe our guest, but the cool thing about 1970s fashion is that you can amp it up or tone it down with as many or as few pieces as you want while tapping into its sex appeal. button down pair with you Levi’sor your flared pants with basic white tankWhether you’re looking for a complete brand makeover for fall or a few new pieces to bring your wardrobe to life, we’ve got you covered to rock the 1970s Himbo aesthetic. need is here.
down statement button
The first step is to find a button down shirt or a patterned bowling shirt. pointed collar topbut any button printed with a retro print will do. Fear and loathing in Las Vegas.
An Asami woman
robot dice
$120 and Saks Fifth Avenue
$120 and Saks Fifth Avenue
corduroy and diapers
Corduroy is an informal fabric for fall and is perfect to wear over a printed button-up shirt to add more texture and warmth to the mix. The down fits true to size, so if you’re going to layer it over a long sleeve shirt, order a size slightly larger.
elegant
men’s corduroy long sleeve top
$29.99 and Amazon
the best thing in a denim jacket
We are immortal, timeless, Jean jacketthey are embroidered, Stripping (Very 90’s), or have a sherpa color like this jewel abercrombiePut it down while it’s part of 15% off sale for men Adds a timeless touch to the Himbo vibe.
Abercrombie & Fitch
denim sherpa trucker jacket
$140$119 and Abercrombie & Fitch
$140$119 and Abercrombie & Fitch
Revival of personality pants
What are personality pants? From the jeans on the Rolling Stones cover to the pants that make our hearts beat sticky fingers The album goes back to the flared pants worn by all Himbo and Himbo Ette in the 70s. G-Star This is 50% off.
G-Star
Wide Grip 36 jeans
$160$80 and G-Star
If flared jeans aren’t your style, ASOS’ plaid drawstring trousers are comfy as hell and cut flattering silhouettes with wide, straight legs.
asos design
Wide-leg checked trousers with drawstring
$58 and ASOS
Dress it all up with the right shoes
We have dark flare jeans and a hinbo pair Lacquer saturday night fever elevator shoesbut his more casual on-the-go move is to pair quirky pants with fall Chelsea boots. Ariat Draw inspiration from tradition cowboy boots Subtle embroidery and a trusty handle loop on the heel make putting on and taking off as smooth as the butter of a hot cookie.
Ariat
ultra booker chelsea boots
$144.95 and nordström
The flared pants associated with Chelsea boots are very underground/punk show velvet under the bridge core and tight. But if your vibe is a bit more sunny and laid-back, dress in shoes like personality pants. Nike Debuted in 1973 as a blazer. The brand’s first basketball sneakerIt’s a simple way of saying, “Let’s go have a cigarette in the lake before I heat up my truck.”
Nike
Blazer Mid ’77 Vintage Trainers
$100 and nordström
Sunglasses to go with the pig
Nope this A hog, but why? All 70s Himbos should have aviators or tinted sunglasses that say “My Another Car Is Your Mom”.
spectrum
1970s amber sunglasses
$14.90 and Amazon
Is the chain too low?
Does it waver on you white tank topIt will be when you get this 14K gold vermeil chain from a talented jeweler in Canada.? Make Lions It cools all the cuties.tabarnak! he is fine “
Make Lions
eternal chain necklace
$250 and urban outfitters
looks sharp. Next stop? turtleneck city.
