CELEBRATE MEN’S FASHION AT THE CHICAGO COLLECTIVE!

Touted as a fabulous show by all, the Chicago Collective’s Spring 23 edition was filled with positive energy. Even amid fears of a recession, rising inflation, supply chain issues, global tensions and political divisions here at home, retailers came from across the country, excited to see old friends and buy new fashions.

And clearly there was plenty to be excited about, including a noticeable shift to customization, the resurgence of beautiful knits, great resort wear, softer, less structured tailored garments in fresh new colors and slightly more spacious, and more than 60 Italian brands imported from Italy by the Italian Trade Agency.

Here are some collections that I loved:

Incomparable Clothing: Better than ever, the various Peerless offerings were modern, sophisticated, high-end and very cool. The colors were perfect, subtle, unsweetened pastels, and lots of silver gray. Patterns ranged from subtle classics to bold evening jackets. The styling has been a little loose but still slim. The construction was light and soft with comfort foremost. I believe looser styles on the catwalks in Europe will gradually impact men’s suits here and pleats will become a viable option. I also think it’s time to add DB models to the assortments, predicts Peerless President Dan Orwig.

Does Leather Goods: After a five-year hiatus from the wholesale business, Will be is back with its beautiful quality leather bags and interesting indigenous fabrics. A special photographic tribute to former industry icon Billy Neville really touched my heart; I imagine him smiling from heaven to be remembered so well. RIP Billy; thank you Will!

John Smedley: Claiming the oldest operating factory in the world, this heritage brand transforms Sea Island cotton yarns into luxury t-shirts and polo shirts in beautiful shades of bright and pastel colors. The polo shirts are $108 for $270 suggested price; there are also more contemporary designs to work with soft bespoke pieces or on their own. All made in England.

Trinity Clothing: This bespoke clothing manufacturer has expanded from suits and sports jackets to activewear and outerwear, including a fabulous pinstripe cashmere bomber jacket. Although they intentionally limit sales to retailers who can work with their software, Trinity has seen substantial growth with bespoke in the right doors.

Remy: Great outerwear made in LA. I especially liked the lambskins from Italy and a microfiber jacket with lambskin trim.

Italo Ferretti: If you’re not buying a lot of ties these days, focus on what’s really special.

Federico Ferretti says they sell a lot of formal wear, as well as special-order pieces that feature monograms and other types of personalization. I loved the dark blue tie subtly studded with Swarovski crystals. Along with their artsy collection of aggressive prints, classic ties are back, with widths averaging around 8cm (three inches).

Graves of Ruth believes in creating trends, rather than waiting for them to happen. Its success with scarves, introduced a few seasons ago, proves that forward-thinking retailers can shake things up by merchandising aggressively. Check out Ruth’s very creative new prints (inspired by her recent trip to Italy) and sophisticated classics, all works of art.

Edward Armah: Retailers lined up to pick up Armahs fashion socks ($50 suggested retail) that coordinate with his handsome pocket squares ($95), so why not make two sales in one, especially for holiday gifts . When I visited the stand, Scott Shapiro of Syd Jerome and Bruce Lisles were singing the praises of this exceptional collection.

Jacques-Victor: Nelson Suriel was very excited about a unique new summer fabric from Loro Piana, a lightweight blend of silk, linen and wool that they purchased early. Blue and green sport coats looked exceptional, as did double-sided jerseys, denim knits and pique weaves. Both seasonal (linen blends) and dark/dressy fabrics are driving sales, says Suriel. And although prices have increased by around 5%, retailers aren’t complaining.

Bugatti: Great swimwear alternatives (in two lengths) and sport coat alternatives in utility and field coat styles ($350-$399 retail). They also added new designs in their exclusive 8 way stretch fabric which looked great as did their sheets. According to Richard Gualtieri, the shirt jacket/trousers in our special technical blend looks great in platinum and black, just like the suede jackets of spring. I loved a suede jacket ($799 retail) in light blue, so many great shirts, and all the roomier styles of pants on trend. (Photos above by Karl Simone.)

SAY : Vince Gonzales was busy showing retailers how they can do a solid custom footwear business (sneakers and dress shoes) with zero inventory. All components and details are interchangeable, he explains. Delivery outside Italy is 10 days and there is no minimum; we will make a pair. (Vince also touted the world’s first biodegradable sneakers: I’m told they don’t disintegrate under your feet, only in landfills)

Ross Graison: AKA King of Party Jackets, Ross recently switched sourcing for Naples and showed off two winners this season: a blue/black lapel that seems to change color with the light (costs $275) and a handsome black tuxedo at crystals, cost $240 and retail for $795.

Salvatore Martorana: Beautiful Italian luxury pieces in the fresh colors of spring. Lightweight, double-faced outerwear as modeled here by Luciano Moresco.

Pashmere: Gorgeous cashmere pieces from Italy that I had to try on as I was freezing on the show. (Really, I just wanted an excuse to try it!) Also available through Luciano Moresco.

BARMAS: IIn addition to their regular-weight jeans in fabulous new shades for Spring 23, Barrmas has developed a 5.5 ounce lighter-than-air denim which is the most exciting innovation I’ve seen. Inner seams have been strategically reinforced to prevent stress damage.

ASAPRIM: I loved these printed cashmere knitwear with long and short sleeves, with many inspirational sayings in English and Japanese. Presented by Primo Guercilena and Giovanni Vasta.

Black: Contemporary styles, gender neutral, made in Italy. Need we say more?

Cord 1956: Exceptional printed shirts, Handmademodeled here by Luigi Cordone.

Cashmere and gray: Fun party looks, at a take-home price, at Paisley&Gray. Shown here by Joe Cook and Joe Freeman.

Serge White: Choose from Parisian streetwear (washed linen shirts, jacquard flowers, workwear), or resortwear from St Tropez (shiny swimwear, sailing pants), or sporty looks from Toulouse (polos and t-shirts bold, shiny and aggressive with taped seams and sporty details), this very French collection is worth the detour.

Tiki Napoli: With all products made in their own factory in Naples, this Italian brand is growing rapidly in the United States. Original prints for swimwear can also be reproduced on linen or cotton shirts in 15 colors. Best-selling swimsuits have been cropped to a much sexier and more flattering 5.5 inch inseam.

Desoto: According to Jeff Lowenstein, business is growing in both the casual and luxury divisions as retailers continue to improve their activewear assortments, particularly knitwear. More traders are also adopting counting and filling, managing inventory more productively.

Smather & Branson: Sure, we’ve always loved their customizable embroidered belts ($79.50 for a suggested retail price of $175), but who knew their low-priced gift items, including key chains ($14.50 for $32.50 retail) and coolers, bottle openers, luggage tags and hats, all $17.50 for $39.50 retail. Display by register for instant impulse sales.

NN07: It stands for No Nationality and is one of the coolest lines we’ve seen (15 years later) at the show. The Copenhagen-based company says 85-90% of its fabrics are sustainable, as are the labels and hardware. Production is mainly in Europe and the pants are more directional casual models (higher waist, wider thighs, wider bottoms). I loved the sartorial workwear, crinkle seersucker and textured linen shirts. Prices are $125-$175 on shirts, $195-$275 on pants, and $295-$475 on their special embroidered pieces.