Mindy Kaling grimaces over her past fashion choices: ‘Horrible’





A not so nice trip down memory lane! Mindy Kaling is not proud of her past clothing choices. The actress, 43, appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Tuesday, August 9, during which he was asked to play a game of Versace or Hibachi. The game asks guests to look at past photos of themselves and critique their own style. If they like the outfit in question, they say Versace, if they don’t, they can burn off the look by saying hibachi. First, host Andy Cohen released a photo of Kaling from 2008, wearing ruffles and gloves. The Desk alum quickly burst out laughing, slamming the set. God, horrible, Kaling said. Next, the Bravo mogul, 54, showed off a photo of Kaling attending a 2017 Fox event in a dress with a trippy pattern. Kaling, once again, was not happy, saying: I will hibachi that too. For the 2008 Emmys, Kaling stepped out in a maroon pleated dress that Cohen described as very Studio 54. Kaling bowed her head in shame. Hibachy! I really hate myself, she joked before asking Cohen to find a look of me where I look good. The Glitter every day the author replied: I think you are superb in all of this! To Kalings’ relief, Cohen then pulled out a photo she really liked. Alright, Versace, the Late at night the star said of her appearance at a Television Critics Association event where she wore a dazzling floral dress. However, his joy was short-lived as Cohen showed off a photo of the comedian at New York Fashion Week during his Kelly Kapoor days. Kaling joked: Of course, hibachi. I feel like I’m trapped, she continued. I know I look good in a photo, it looks like a nightmare. Although her personal style has evolved, Kalings’ wardrobe remains vibrant and fun. The producer often sports colorful ensembles, including lively dresses by Christopher John Rogers and sexy two piece sets by Laquan Smith. Her most notable summer 2022 look is perhaps the Bottega Veneta dazzling turquoise knit dress which she debuted via Instagram on June 11. A blue moment, the Massachusetts native said of the dress, which she teamed with a matching cardigan, pearls from Chanel and heels from Aquazzura. Hear Hollywood’s top stars share their best tips and tricks on Glam Squad Confidential



