Nordstrom Unveils Virgil Abloh Securities and Off-White Collab





Virgil Abloh’s legacy will live on for years. Whether it’s his work in fashion, art, music or culture, it’s no secret that the late visionary has undoubtedly reshaped the way we view creativity and the world that surrounds us. Since his sudden passing last year, the creative sphere has consistently paid homage to this legacy with collections and exhibitions, Nordstrom revealing the latest and arguably the greatest with Concept 018: Virgil Abloh Securities. Marking the latest installment of Nordstrom’s New Concepts platform, an ongoing series of collections and pop-ups designed to honor creative talent, Concept 018, which is set to go live from August 11, brings together a number of flagship Ablohs projects under one umbrella including Off-White, Alaskan Alaska and Canary Yellow. This project, like many things Virgil has worked on, began with a WhatsApp conversation a few months after Id started at Nordstrom, editorial and menswear director Jian DeLeon told Highsnobiety (DeLeon was previously editor-in-chief of Highsnobiety). After making a call with his team, it was clear that there was a greater opportunity to offer our clients a unique way of seeing the world at Virgil. Concept 018 which is set to deposit on the Nordstrom website from August 11 also incorporates Church & State merchandise from the Ablohs Figures of Speech exhibit, of which Nordstrom is a sponsor. Teaming up with the Brooklyn Museum on the exhibit’s opening night in June, Nordstrom continues to work closely on Abloh-related events and activations, including Teen Night programming where Nordstrom will participate in a session of mentoring in line with Abloh’s insistence on raising the next generation. From the start, this concept was always about finding a way to tie together all of Virgil’s creative efforts, DeLeon continues. As we worked with his team, it became clearer that this would be an ideal way to amplify Virgil Abloh Securities’ mission in the future, to preserve and continue Virgil’s indelible creative ethic in several disciplines. Nordstrom’s Virgil Abloh Securities concept itself includes a myriad of men’s and women’s apparel, including ready-to-wear, footwear and accessories. In addition to capsules of Denim Tears x Canary Yellow and American skateboarder Sal Barbier, there will also be an exclusive Off-White x Nordstrom capsule and Off-White perfume, as well as clothing and accessories at the Figures of Speech exhibition. I hope it inspires a new generation of creatives to chart their own path in fashion and beyond. Opening doors to the underprivileged was an important aspect of what Virgil did, and part of his legacy is the blueprint he wrote for anyone to follow in his footsteps.

