Nordstrom pays homage to Virgil Abloh with a capsule of new pieces from Off-White, Denim Tears, and more





As many have noticed since his passing in November, the late designer Virgil Abloh was constantly working and collaborating on something, anything, everything, all the time. Today, department store Nordstrom announced a new capsule that brings together several of the designers’ flagship projects under one banner. Created in partnership with the estate of Ablohs, the capsule showcases apparel and other products that span Ablohs’ extensive multi-disciplinary practice, drawing on its fashion brand Off-White, design studio Alaska Alaska, store of Canary Yellow art and Church & State merchandise from Figures of speech retrospective currently on view at the Brooklyn Museum. (Nordstrom is also a major sponsor of the exhibit, and the campaign footage was shot on the Cour des Beaux-Arts inside the museum.) The capsule, called Concept 018: Virgil Abloh Securities, is the latest installment in the ongoing New [email protected] series of collections and pop-ups, which has already featured brands such as Dior, Thom Browne, 1017 ALYX 9SM and Fear of God. . Courtesy of Nordstrom The first launch, which is available now on the Nordstroms website, includes a new slate of co-branded Off-White and Nordstrom pieces featuring men’s and women’s apparel, footwear and accessories, in addition to select Church & State. Highlights include a pair of screen-printed Dickies work trousers, a sky blue handbag with Ablohs signature meteor hole pattern and a flannel shirt and kilt ensemble that nods to early Pyrex 23 prototypes of Ablohs. According to Jian DeLeon, director of menswear and editorial at Nordstroms, resurrecting and playing with brand signifiers was a key part of the process. The Off-White capsule is a personal favorite because of how meta it goes, DeLeon said, noting that the collaboration began, like many Abloh projects, with a chat with the design team on WhatsApp. Virgils’ team dug into Nordstrom’s own graphic archives to surface a logo we haven’t used since the 1970s, but looks fresh and relevant today. They also found a way to turn his graffiti style into a typeface, which adorns several pieces like the varsity jacket, an item Virgil was particularly fond of in his collections. A second release, slated for mid-September, will highlight two additional collaborations with Tremaine Emorys Denim Tears brand and American skateboarder Sal Barbier: the first will feature Pyrex Tears hoodies, another delicious riff on the former designs by Ablohs; the latter, Off-White branded skateboards, apparel and sneakers. There will also be a series of four gender-neutral fragrances from the first Off-White Paperwork beauty collection, which Abloh formulated to encourage human potential. The first launch will be available to buy online, as well as at select Nordstrom stores, through the end of October. Brooklyn Museum ‘Figures of Speech’ Gymnastics Art Institute T-Shirt Off-White embroidered logo baseball cap Brooklyn Museum BKM ceramic mug Brooklyn Museum ‘Figures of Speech’ Clerk Pants

